Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation for railway projects worth Rs 85,000 Crore





The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory will supply the Vande Bharat trainsets. Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation the Marathwada Coach Factory at Latur, which will supply Vande Bharat trainsets, and launched various other railway projects in Maharashtra, officials said. The Prime Minister inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of a total of 6,000 railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore across the country from Ahmedabad in Gujarat through video conferencing. As part of launching the projects through video link, he also inaugurated five Jan Aushadi Kendras (for affordable and quality generic medicines) at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai), Manmad (Nashik), Pimpri (Pune), Solapur and Nagbhir (Chandrapur). ). PM Modi also inaugurated four coach restaurants – at Nashik Road, Akola and Andheri and Borivali railway stations in Mumbai, officials said. The Prime Minister inaugurated and dedicated 506 projects to the country, including the Marathwada Railway Coach Factory based at Latur, a wagon repair workshop at Badnera (Amravati district) and a workshop and maintenance depot of Vande Bharat chair wagons in Pune, they said. The Marathwada Railway Coach Factory will ensure supply of Vande Bharat trainsets (16-coach formation) to the railways in coordination with its technology partners, Central Railway (CR) officials said. All departments of the factory are equipped with the latest machines and facilities, they said. It will ensure the development of the entire Marathwada region by bringing in an entirely new set of suppliers to supply various components to this unit, a railway release said. It will provide direct employment to around 1,300 people and indirect employment to over 10,000 people in terms of various outsourced activities, the statement said. “The Marathwada Railway Coach Factory will create large-scale employment opportunities for the youth of Marathwada,” said Latur Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. The first phase of the project cost Rs 675.79 crore and is spread over 110 acres. In phase 1, 120 coaches of Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured at the factory. The Badnera Wagon Repair Shop will serve two major freight depots of the Central Railway at Bhusaval and Nagpur and improve the availability of wagons, as per the CR. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Narayan Rane, State Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and others attended the virtual event in the center of Mumbai. Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said, “Railways change the lives of common people. Every day, 15 km of new railway tracks are laid in the country. Products from local artisans are promoted through the One Station One Product program and Ekta Mall. “The CM said his government was receiving assistance from the Center for Maharashtra Development and thanked Prime Minister Modi for launching various projects in the state. Shinde informed that an Ekta mall will be established at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. The mall will be helpful in promoting national integration, Make in India concept, District One Product (ODOP) and will also help rural artisans sell their products. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

