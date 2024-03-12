Politics
Erina Gudono's speech on progress towards the Sleman regional elections, Gerindra DIY: must go through selection
Yogyakarta –
The Sleman Gerindra DPC Party plans for President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) daughter-in-law Erina Sofia Gudono to run in the Sleman regional elections. DPD Gerindra DIY Party said there was no encouragement from Jokowi on this matter.
“There was no encouragement from Pak Jokowi,” explained DIY Gerindra DPD party vice president of organization, leadership and membership Widi Handoko when contacted by journalists, Tuesday (12/3/2024).
Widi said that the emergence of the name of Jokowi's youngest son's wife Kaesang Pangarep as a candidate for regent in the 2024 Sleman regional elections began with the aspirations of the people, which were later satisfied by the Gerindra Sleman DPC party. .
“It is still just a speech, there has been no official statement from him, and Gerindra herself has never taken any personal steps to meet him,” he said.
Widi did not deny that the Gerindra Sleman DPC party is currently selecting candidates in the Sleman Regent candidate market.
According to him, internally, Gerindra Sleman already has several names. However, this does not rule out the possibility that there are still opportunities for candidates from outside parties, such as Erina Gudono.
“Even if she (Erina) is willing to run as a candidate for Sleman regent, it is not a problem, as long as it meets the requirements of the sponsoring party and the regulations set by the KPU,” explained Widi.
“Within the Gerindra Party, there are the names Lisman Pujakesuma, HR.Sukaptono, Anton Prabu Semendawai, there is a possibility, Mr. Danang Wicaksana Sulistyo,” he added.
Widi further explained that his party has no plans to meet with Erina on this matter. Even if Erina later declares herself ready to fight in the Sleman regional elections, she will have to undergo a selection process.
“It’s true, all candidates without exception must go through a selection process, an aptitude and aptitude test. Only then will the selected candidate, DPD Gerindra, submit a request for recommendation to the DPP,” said Widi.
The Gerindra Party itself must form a coalition if it wants to put forward a name to fight in the regional elections. Nonetheless, Widi said his party has not yet conducted any exploration with the coalition parties, as they are still focused on the KPU vote count.
“The parties that have the opportunity to form a coalition are the parties supporting Prabowo-Gibran in the 2024 presidential election. However, the door is still open for other parties to join,” he said. concluded.
As previously reported, the Gerindra Sleman DPC is currently working on several names that are considered to have a chance of being nominated in the 2024 Sleman regional elections. Besides those from the party, there are also names from outside Gerindra, l One of which is Erina S Gudono, who is the wife of PSI President Kaesang Pangarep.
This was acknowledged by Gerindra Sleman DPC Chairman HR Sukaptana when journalists asked him for confirmation.
“Here is the story, sir, there are speeches, including internal (party) speeches, which are first proposed and then examined by others, whether the investigation comes or not. (Erina?) Yes, it will happen “, said Sukaptana, Saturday (9/3/2024).
Sukaptana said the speech on nominating Kaesang's wife as a candidate for Sleman regent was a proposal from internal Gerindra. One consideration is that Gerinda needs young and energetic managers.
“After thinking about it, who knows, in a society like this, maybe some energetic young executives will emerge,” he said.
Watch the video “Gerindra talks about Kaesang's wife Erina's potential to become director of Sleman“
