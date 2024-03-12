As Erdoan hints at his retirement, how has his rule shaped Turkey?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan recently gave the clearest indication yet of his political future, declaring: With the authority given to me by law, this election is my last election. Erdoan has been in power since 2003, first as prime minister before being elected president in 2014.

The statement, made during a meeting of the Turkish Youth Foundation, is by no means an official announcement. Rather, it was what appeared to be a frank statement communicated to a young party audience. Chopping words is generally not Erdoans' style; he can be quite direct and frank, which has been one of the main attractions of his charismatic personality.

Naturally, the response to the speech, both inside and outside Turkey, has so far been somewhat muted. Erdoan still has four years to become president of the country.

The Republican People's Party, the main opposition party, argued that Erdoan's statement was nothing more than a strategy to gain support in the upcoming local elections for his Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidates. This could certainly have played a role; As a seasoned politician, Erdoan is known for his timing.

A lot can change between now and 2028, when Erdoan's term ends. The Turkish Constitution states that a person can only be president for a maximum of two terms. However, with enough pressure from his supporters and political support from the Turkish Parliament to introduce the necessary constitutional changes, Erdoan could run for another term. At the same time, he seems to be growing tired of political life and waiting for the right moment to step aside. And Friday's statement is an indication of that.

Erdoan's legacy

It may be too early to comprehensively judge Erdo's political legacy. But its impact on the country's trajectory, its regional status, its social structures and its government institutions is undeniable.

Since the AKP came to power in 2002, Turkey has experienced its most politically stable period since its transition to the multi-party system in 1946. The country has undergone fundamental readjustments and transformations. The dominant secular class and elite of all upper social strata were largely displaced and replaced by religious conservatives and, to a limited extent, at least during the first decade of AKP rule, by the progressive camp .

One of the most significant structural changes was the submission of the military to civilian rule and control, an institution that for many years was the key decision maker in Turkish politics.

There was a brief power struggle with the Glen movement which initially played an important role in helping the AKP wrest power from the military establishment. The two parties fell out and Erdoan blamed the movement for the failed 2016 coup..



In the economic field, Erdoan's success has not been consistent. From 2002 until the early 2010s, the Turkish economy experienced unprecedented growth, fueled by increased foreign investment and large-scale projects. The economic success of these years brought millions of people into the middle class and led to an overall improvement in living standards. Since the mid-2010sHowever, inflation soared, the value of the currency plunged, the inflow of foreign capital slowed, and economic conditions deteriorated.

The country's foreign policy over the past two decades reflects its economic ups and downs. Erdoan and his party hoped the country would become more involved in regional politics and further improve relations with the West.. He achieved this successfully during the first decade, as relations with neighboring countries improved. But as Turkey's foreign policy became more assertive, the strategy failed and the country found itself surrounded by more enemies and fewer friends.

During the first decade in power, the AKP launched very encouraging democratic initiatives supported by liberals and progressives. The country's Kurdish population has been one of the main beneficiaries. Although limited, the use of the Kurdish language in schools has been decriminalizedand many restrictions placed on Kurdish language, politics and culture were as follows: to some extent, relaxed.

But these democratic policies stalled and were partially reversed soon after the AKP's poor performance in the 2015 elections. To recover lost votes, Erdoan adopted a more nationalist strategy, which allowed the AKP to win a majority government later this year. This unexpected change led to a growing rapprochement and eventual coalition alliance with the far-right Nationalist Movement Party.

Erdoan's authoritarian tendencies are no secret. The 2017 constitutional referendum gave him extensive powers over the judiciary and Parliament. It has considerable influence over the media, business, judiciary, legislature, economy, foreign policy, etc.

One of the glaring consequences of these trends under Erdoan's leadership has been the repression of political dissentin particular the imprisonment of members of the Kurdish political party.

Although this type of top-down projection of power has unfortunately become somewhat a standard for democracies around the world today, it was more of an anomaly 10 years ago.



A post-Erdoan era?

So far, there does not appear to be an Erdoan heir on the horizon. His son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, once presented as a favorite in the race to succeed him, has since left active politics. Influential Erdoan former Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu was also sidelined. Aside from these former presidential candidates, there are no emerging leaders in the AKP ranks.

Outside of the AKP, the current mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu, is often touted as someone who could potentially be the next president, but his success will depend on the alliances his party manages to form before 2028.

Erdoan's recent comments appear to indicate his intentions regarding his political future. But these are just intentions. They may change under certain conditions. What is clear, however, is that he is a much more controversial figure today than he was 20 years ago.

Is Turkey ready for a post-Erdoan era? A lot depends on who and what comes next.

If a new president continues many of the same policies and takes a non-disruptive approach, then a peaceful transition is plausible. But if Erdoan's party fails to admit defeat, or if his electoral base fails to recognize the results, it could lead to a rocky transition.