Trump says he will release defendants on Jan. 6 as one of 'first acts' if re-elected





Former President Donald Trump said one of his first acts as president if re-elected would be to “free the January 6 hostages,” reusing a phrase he previously used on the campaign trail to name the more than 1,300 people accused of corruption-related crimes. to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“My first acts as the next president will be to close the border, BREAK, BABY, BREAK, and free the wrongly imprisoned January 6th hostages!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social social media platform Monday evening.

This is the first time Trump has explicitly mentioned the January 6 pardon of the defendants as one of the “first acts” of a future Trump administration.

It's unclear how Trump plans to “free” those convicted of Jan. 6-related crimes, or how many of the 1,300 indicted people would actually have pardoned if he could take that step. The charges range from minor misdemeanors to felonies, with several alleged organizers convicted of seditious conspiracy, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

The Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters loyal to then-President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. John Minchillo / AP

Trump's message came after a Republican-led House committee released a report seeking to undermine the findings of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. That committee closed in 2023 after Republicans took control of the House.

The former president embraced the politics around those charged for their actions during the Capitol riot throughout his campaign.

Before he took the stage at recent rallies, the Trump campaign played the song “Justice for All,” in which he read the Pledge of Allegiance remixed with a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner sung by defendants serving time for alleged crimes related to January 6.

Trump has also compared his legal troubles to those of the Jan. 6 defendants in recent speeches, describing himself as a “proud political dissident” and a “public enemy of a rogue regime.”

“These are police officers, firefighters, accountants, lawyers in some cases. They are imprisoned for very long periods of time, for very long periods of time. They are hostages,” Trump said. defendants in front of a crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina, earlier this month.

More than 1,300 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a CBS News tally. Approximately 140 police officers were attacked on January 6, including 80 Capitol Police officers and 60 Metropolitan Police officers. At least 124 defendants have been accused of seriously injuring these police officers.

While the judges who sentenced the defendants on January 6 emphasized that the prosecution was a deterrent to future organized violence, those who were arrested and convicted for their roles that day continued to be supported by Trump supporters, including at last month's Take Our Border Back rally. along the US-Mexico border.

