Dorries rejects Boris's election comeback as Sunak says Sunak will deploy ex-PM in Red…

Former Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has dismissed rumors of a hasty return to campaigning for Boris Johnson, amid reports he will be deployed to campaign for the Red Wall Conservatives ahead of the next election.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight show with Andrew Marr, the former Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire dismissed rumors of a Sunak-Johnson reconciliation amid 'dangerous' Tory-led poll against UK reform .

Calling the reports a major public relations move by conservatives, she added that the rumors were simply an attempt to “keep Lee Anderson out of the headlines.”

It follows the defection of fellow MP Lee Anderson from the Conservatives to Reform UK on Monday.

Johnson, who was forced out of Number 10 by his party in 2022, is believed to have been “deployed” into marginal Red Wall seats in a bid to retain some of the majority he secured in the 2019 election, according to the Times.

Refuting the idea that Boris Johnson could 'crash into constituencies without some sort of formal arrangement' in place, Dorries told Andrew Marr that the Prime Minister and Johnson 'are not best friends' and “had not spoken”.

However, she added that the party was in a very dangerous position and said the story would calm conservatives who are considering defecting.

If we fall even further and find ourselves neck and neck with reform, then it will be annihilation for the conservatives,” she added.

Johnson and the No 10 are said to have had “positive discussions” about a role, the Times reported, although it did not indicate that his rift with Rishi Sunak had been resolved.

He adds that it remains “highly unlikely” that Johnson will attempt to return as an MP at the next election after furiously quitting last year.

However, Dorries claimed that although Johnson is “a winner who has 'conservatism running through his veins', the former prime minister is highly unlikely to make a comeback any time soon.

“Why would he want to save the asses of the MPs who removed him as prime minister?,” Dorries said.

Describing Sunak as “building on Boris Johnson’s 10 years of work, Johnson’s staunch ally added that the Prime Minister was now “losing on a daily basis”.

She added that “Boris would not care about excuses” and simply wanted to limit the damage caused by his removal as prime minister.

It comes amid warnings that the Conservatives could be “wiped out” at the next election after a recent poll predicted they could be left with just 25 seats after the next election.

Conservatives are particularly concerned about the dismantling of the so-called “red wall” built in the north of England.

Lee Anderson's decision to leave the Tories to join Reform UK to stand as the party's MP in Ashfield was seen as a further wake-up call about the Conservatives' electoral prospects in the north.

UK Reform Party leader Richard Tice told LBC's Andrew Marr yesterday that his party would aim to “destroy” the Conservatives after the next election.

Speaking exclusively to LBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Tice said: “Lee and I absolutely agree.

“He is a man of principle and integrity who believes that the two main parties have moved away from his principles, from what he defends, and together we will try to make a real difference.

“He is our Red Wall champion and I have made it very clear today that in the next and subsequent elections we are looking to replace the Conservative Party in the Red Wall as the main alternative to Labor.”

At a Reform UK press conference earlier today, Mr Tice, leader of the party founded by Nigel Farage, announced that Mr Anderson had defected to his party.

Mr Anderson said he had done “a lot of soul-searching” but had come to the conclusion he had to join Reform UK.

“I want my country back,” he told the assembled journalists.

It comes amid rumors that as many as nine Tory MPs are prepared to defect to Reform UK, fearing a Tory wipeout at the next election.

But Mr Tice was keen to play down any suggestions on the matter, telling LBC he would not provide “ongoing comments on conversations he had with Tory MPs”.