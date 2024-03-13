AG Says Significant Risk Ex-President Won't Pay $454 Million If Bail Is Suspended





Top line

Former President Donald Trump must pay more than $450 million he owes in his civil fraud case or post bail now, New York Attorney General Letitia James argued Monday evening, opposing the request of Trump to suspend the judgment and telling the court that there is a significant risk that the judgment will be suspended. the former president will either be unable to pay or will be unwilling to do so later.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate March 4 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Highlights

Trump asked a New York state appeals court to stay the judgment against him and his co-defendants while he appeals, or at least let him pay only $100 million immediately, after the Judge Arthur Engoron ordered him and his associates to pay $465 million plus interest for fraudulently reporting errors. the value of assets listed on financial documents for personal use, with Trump personally having to pay $454.2 million.

James, who filed the lawsuit against Trump, told the court Monday that they should deny Trump's request, arguing that there would be substantial risks if Trump were allowed to appeal the case without filing a deposit to cover the full amount if he lost, nor pay the money. now in a court-controlled account.

The attorney general questioned whether Trump would have the money to cover the judgment if he lost the appeal case, noting that the defendants had only ever demonstrated Mr. Trump's cash flow, which can fluctuate over time , would be sufficient to cover the full amount after appeal, and that his criminal cases and other significant responsibilities mean he could lose money before the appeal is decided.

There is also a significant risk that Trump and his co-defendants will attempt to evade enforcement of the judgment or make enforcement more difficult after an appeal if the ex-president does not pay now, James argued.

The attorney general cited the fact that the defendants took several major business actions without informing the independent monitor appointed to oversee the activities of Trump Organizations while the case was pending, including failing to disclose their tax returns, by transferring $40 million in cash, including $29 million to Trump, and relocating entities. from New York to Florida.

James also hit back at Trump's lawyers, suggesting in a filing that the ex-president might have to sell real estate properties if he were forced to pay the full judgment now, noting that Trump and his lawyers have provided no information on the steps they have already taken to obtain. a bond, or any evidence that they could not obtain one without putting properties on the market.

Crucial quote

Without Trump posting bail or paying now, the attorney general's office [be] forced to spend substantial public resources to enforce the judgment if it is upheld on appeal, James wrote Monday. The attorney general has already said she intends to seize Trump's buildings if he doesn't pay the judgment.

To monitor

It's unclear when the court might rule on Trump's request to stay the ruling. If the appeals court rules against him, Trump will have until March 25 to either pay the money he owes into a court-controlled account or obtain an appeal bond, after which James' office should take steps to enforce the judgment and seize his assets.

Forbes Rating

Forbes estimates that Trump has $413 million in cash and liquid assets, out of a total net worth of $2.6 billion, which is not enough to cover the entire amount he owes in the fraud case. It remains unclear how Trump could pay the judgment or obtain bail, whether by borrowing or selling his properties, seeking money from wealthy friends, or obtaining a loan from a financial institution.

Surprising fact

The amount owed by Trump in the fraud case increases by more than $111,000 every day, based on a 9% annual interest rate on the judgment. Interest will continue to accrue until Trump repays the judgment in full, including upon appeal, even if he deposits money into a court-controlled account.

Tangent

Trump was separately ordered to pay $83.3 million in the defamation case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll, and posted bond Friday in that case after first asking the court to suspend the judgment. The bond was underwritten by a subsidiary of the Chubb Group, although it remains unclear how Trump obtained the bond.

Key context

James sued Trump, his associates, including his sons and his company, for fraud in 2022, alleging that the defendants misreported the value of their assets in financial statements more than 200 times between 2011 and 2021. The valuations had been erroneous in order to obtain more favorable business transactions and This reflects a higher net worth for Trump, the attorney general's office claimed. Engoron found the defendants liable for fraud before the trial even began, ruling that they had misreported the value of the assets, and a months-long trial subsequently took place on other allegations, including whether the fraud had been committed knowingly. Engoron ruled in February against Trump and his co-defendants, finding that there was overwhelming evidence suggesting that Trump and his sons signed documents despite knowing the assessments were false. In addition to the monetary payments, the judge also banned Trump and his sons from running businesses in New York for three and two years, respectively. Trump opposed the decision and appealed, denouncing it as a witch hunt intended to damage his presidential campaign.

Further reading MORE FROM FORBEST Trump to release $100M fraud case for now, but asks appeals court to stay $454M judgment By Alison Durkee MORE FROM FORBEST Trump to pay over 111 $1,000 A Day As He Appeals Fraud Ruling By Alison Durkee MORE FROM FORBE Here's All The Bills Since Last Year, Trump Has Faced Bills Over $540 Million By Alison Durkee MORE FROM FORBES Here's How Much Money Donald Trump Has By Kyle Mullins MORE FROM FORBES Here's Who Could Lend Trump $540 Million By John Hyatt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2024/03/12/theres-a-significant-risk-trump-wont-pay-454-million-if-bond-is-paused-ag-argues-in-fraud-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos