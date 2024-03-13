Marcos assures PH Filipinos will not abandon their territories

BERLIN, Germany — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured Filipinos late Tuesday that he will not cede any part of Philippine territory to other countries amid the ongoing South China Sea conflict.

Hours after questioning China's premises in its proposals to resolve the territorial dispute, Marcos raised the South China Sea issue during his meeting with the Filipino community here.

The president noted that Germany has always been a “strong supporter” of the Philippines in its quest “to keep the waters of the South China Sea open, safe and peaceful.”

He added that the Philippines and Germany “both adhere to the rules-based order and seek the cooperation of all nations to uphold the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

“We have problems with other nations claiming our territories as their own. But you can rest assured that we will not let that happen because it is very clear that this is part of the Philippines,” Mr. Marcos said, referring to the West Philippine Sea which is in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. country.

He did not mention the specific country he was referring to in his speech before the Filipino community event at the Ritz Carlton here.

READ: Marcos seeks to expand ties with Germany to include maritime

Hours earlier, the president had questioned China's 10-dash line as a premise for its assertion of ownership over the South China Sea.

At a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery on Tuesday afternoon, he stressed that China's ten-line claim is not recognized by any country.

Marcos said the Philippines did not reject any proposals from China but questioned the basis of its proposals aimed at finding a solution to the territorial dispute.

Beijing has refused to recognize the 2016 arbitration ruling that abandoned its nine-dash claim in the South China Sea and favored Manila's claim to the West Philippine Sea.



Your subscription could not be saved. Try Again.



Your subscription was successful.



In recent months, the Chinese Coast Guard and even Chinese naval forces have been involved in acts of aggression and harassment against Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels carrying out replenishment missions in the West Philippine Sea.