Car drives into China's White House with shocking video showing Xi guards pulling driver away from despots' palace gate





SHOCKING footage shows Xi Jinping's guards dragging a driver away after he rammed his car into the gates of China's 'White House'. The motorist allegedly tried to ram the entrance to Xi's residence in an alleged assassination attempt against the despot. 3 A man walks through the gates of Xi Jinping's residence Credit: Jam Press Vid 3 The team of guards took the man out of his car. Credit: Jam Press Vid 3 Video shows man being carried by security team along sidewalk Credit: Jam Press Vid The anonymous suspect attempted to slam the palace doors on Sunday in a high-end vehicle registered in Beijing. Filmed by a witness on one side of the street, the clip shows the moment the suspect's vehicle mounted the sidewalk. A team of the dictator's security guards pulled the man from his car and carried him by his hands and feet along the sidewalk. Meanwhile, other officers rushed to the man's vehicle to check for explosives. The incident took place at the Xinhua Gate of the Zhongnanhai Compound, where Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders reside in Beijing, China. It is the home not only of the Chinese leader – who in recent years has tightened his grip on power – but also of members of the State Council and Politburo and their families. The motive for the attack remains unclear and it is unclear whether the man was organizing a protest against the CCP amid growing public dissatisfaction with China's socio-economic situation. Under Xi's rule, speaking out against government policy has become a serious crime, punishable by prison time. The ruthless leader has committed human rights abuses against Uyghurs, strangled freedom in Hong Kong and now appears ready to take over Taiwan. Thousands of people have fled Hong Kong for the UK to escape the menacing grip of Chinese repression while teenagers are caged by China's vicious “people's police” for opposing Beijing. Paranoid Xi Jinping is terrified of Wagner-style coup after plot nearly topples friend Putin, says former US China adviser And since coming to power, Xi has fired hundreds of senior officials from his tightly controlled government in a Stalin-style crackdown. The Chinese leader is now believed to be reshaping his army into a finely tuned machine ready to invade Taiwan, by removing his army's top commanders and replacing them with war-ready generals. Its one-party system has long presented an outward image of unity – but behind the scenes, there are rumors of discontent. In 2014, rumors began circulating on Chinese social media that Xi had survived six assassination attempts – although state-controlled media reported none. These attempts would be the result of an internal power struggle within the CCP, according to the anti-communist magazine The Trend, which has since taken over.

