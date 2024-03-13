Those who ruled the country for decades failed to build modern border infrastructure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those who ruled the country for decades after independence were not serious about India's defense and were even afraid of building modern infrastructure in border areas . In his speech at the mega 'Bharat Shakti' exercise held at Pokhran in Rajasthan, Modi tore into the opposition without naming anyone or any party. His scathing remarks, delivered in the presence of the country's highest military brass, came ahead of the 2024 general elections. After independence, the unfortunate thing is that those who ruled the country for decades were not serious about matter of defense of the country, Modi said. The situation was such that the first major scam in the country after independence took place in procurement for the army, he said. Modi asserted that the government led by him had made a difference and the families of armed forces personnel understood what it means to have the guarantee of Modi ki. He cited the case of One Rank One Pension (OROP) and said that for four decades, military families were lied to, but Modi gave the guarantee to implement the program and it was done with insurance. Attacking the previous governments, without naming anyone, he said: “They kept India dependent on foreign countries for its defense needs. The Prime Minister, while describing the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise, said Pokhran had become a witness to the trinity of aatmanirbharta, belief and pride of India. It was Pokhran, which witnessed India's nuclear power, and today we also see the strength of Swadeshikaran se Sashaktikaran (from indigenization to empowerment) here, he said. The tri-services integrated firepower and maneuver exercise was conducted for around 50 minutes at the Pokhran firing range. The roars of LCA Tejas and ALH Mk-IVs filled the air while main battle tank Arjun and K-9 artillery gun systems Vajra, Dhanush and Sharang dominated the ground firing ranges. They had ruined our munitions factories. We gave new life to the same factories, transformed them into seven large companies. They had brought HAL to the brink of ruin, we transformed HAL into a company with record profits. They did not show the will to constitute the post of CDS even after the Kargil war, we achieved it, he said. For decades they could not build a memorial for our brave soldiers who made sacrifices, this duty was also fulfilled by our government. The previous government was even afraid to build modern infrastructure in border areas. But today, many modern roads and tunnels can be seen built in the border areas, he said. He added that a developed India cannot be imagined without an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). This roar of Indian tanks, cannons, fighter jets and helicopter missile systems that you see is Bharat Shakti, he said. Weapons, ammunition, communication system towards cyber and space, we are living the struggle of Made in India, it is Bharat Shakti, he declared.

