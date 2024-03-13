How Donald Trump started defending TikTok





In April 2022, Donald Trump watched a new conservative documentary that blamed Mark Zuckerberg's spending for the former president's loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The film, produced by Citizens United President David Bossie, delved into Trump's animosity toward Meta's chief executive, whom the likely 2024 Republican nominee is increasingly convinced was responsible for the 2020 outcome , according to three people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. Bossies' film was titled Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump.

Trump's growing antipathy toward Zuckerberg as well as advocacy and lobbying by several former administration and campaign officials linked to a Republican billionaire with a significant financial stake in TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, help shed light on the former president's position on the video-sharing application. Trump attempted to ban TikTok when he was in office before a court blocked that effort near the end of his presidency. But lately he has signaled his opposition to fast-moving House legislation that targets enforcement. Last week, the former president argued that a ban on TikTok would primarily help Zuckerberg and Meta, which also posts short videos on several apps. He appeared to reiterate his opposition to a ban in an interview on CNBC on Monday.

I don't want Facebook, which cheated in the last election, to do better, Trump said last week on Truth Social, his social networking site. The former president has not provided any evidence to support his claims. They are real enemies of the people.

On CNBC, Trump said he believed TikTok posed a threat to national security. But, he added, banning TikTok, Facebook and others, but especially Facebook, will be a big beneficiary. And I think Facebook has been very dishonest. I think Facebook has been very bad for our country, especially when it comes to elections.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said Tuesday that Trump views TikTok's Chinese ownership as a national security threat but appreciates that millions of people love the app.

President Trump believes Congress must take action to protect the security and privacy of American users on all social media platforms, Cheung said.

Trump's comments on TikTok had immediate repercussions on Capitol Hill, where Republicans who had called for years to ban the app over fears that ByteDance would be controlled by Chinese authorities were torn between their loyalty to the former president and their previous positions.

The House is expected to vote on legislation Wednesday morning that would require ByteDance to divest TikTok within 165 days of its enactment and ban use of the app in the United States if the company fails to comply. The Senate has not yet indicated whether it will follow suit.

As president, Trump issued an executive order in 2020 declaring that TikTok threatened the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States, although he backed away from the ban before the election, in part because He viewed the move as unpopular and likely to alienate young voters.

His ouster is also partly the product of a lobbying campaign linked to a Republican megadonor with connections that reach into Trump's inner circle.

Billionaire Jeff Yass' investment firm owns 15% of ByteDance, which would represent about $40 billion of the company's $268 billion valuation. Asked by CNBC about a recent meeting he had with Yass, Trump said the GOP donor never mentioned TikTok in their conversation and that Yass' wife had instead pushed for school choice reform. Yass has criticized Trump in the past.

However, behind the scenes, Trump and his aides talked to people with direct financial ties to Yass about TikTok. Yass is the largest donor to the conservative organization Club for Growth, which is currently paying former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway to defend TikTok on Capitol Hill and which recently reconciled with Trump after a feud last year . Conway also spoke to Trump about the importance of defending the social media app, according to two other people familiar with the matter, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect private deliberations.

These people said Conway told Trump that the app was popular and that many of his supporters participated in it, an argument echoed by other pro-TikTok allies and that they were not censored in their support for his regard.

“I've made it clear that it's Trump supporters who are organically posting on TikTok their support for him and his re-election,” Conway said in an interview.

For President Trump, he made it clear that this was about abruptly taking something away from millions of users, many of whom are his collaborators on TikTok, and that concerns Mark Zuckerberg, she said.

Trump doesn't want Zuckerberg to ever own TikTok, she said.

Conway said she was paid to conduct a poll on the TikTok ban and presented the results to Trump and Republicans. Conway said the poll's 11 questions gave Americans a chance to say what they considered most important in confronting China. The choices, she said, including banning TikTok: It came dead last on the list of 11.

Another figure who played a role in his decision was David Urban, a longtime advisor and registered lobbyist for ByteDance. Trump advisers say Urban, who ran Pennsylvania for Trump in 2016 and has cultivated relationships in his orbit, pitched TikTok's effectiveness as a campaign tool for a while to people around Trump, and he was spotted at Mar-a-Lago last week, where he met. with Trump.

Urban declined to comment.

Former Trump aide Tony Sayegh, head of public affairs for the Yasss Susquehanna International Group, has also been in communication with people close to Trump about TikTok, the sources said. Sayegh was a senior adviser under Trump and considered a loyal defender of the former president. Sayegh has close ties to Jason Miller, a Trump campaign spokesman and key policy adviser, the sources said. Sayegh and Miller overlapped in college and at Jamestown Associates, a GOP public affairs and advertising firm. Sayegh also remains close to many members of Trump's inner circle, including members of Trump's family and his political aide Brian Jack, the sources said. Trump personally liked Sayegh, calling him Tony the IRS, a former Trump adviser said, because of his work on the Trump tax cuts.

Sayegh declined to comment.

It's no secret that Tony left on very good terms with the White House and continued to be helpful when called upon throughout the duration of the Trump administration, one said people who spoke on condition of anonymity. He left in good graces, and he continued to stay in good graces.

Sayegh's connections are part of a broader spending campaign by tech companies in Washington. ByteDance spent nearly $9 million on federal lobbying last year, nearly double its total lobbying spending from the previous year, according to Anna Massoglia, head of investigations at OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan group. Tech companies that compete with TikTok have also spent a lot of money on lobbying. Meta Reels on Facebook and Instagram are direct rivals to TikTok short videos.

ByteDance is directing more money than ever to lobbyists working to advance its agenda in Washington, and is spending countless other lobbying efforts locally to encourage its users to advocate for its interests, Massoglia said. Big U.S. tech companies have also been strategic in demanding greater oversight of TikTok while protecting their own interests against the potential for additional regulation.

Trump's pre-existing dislike of Zuckerberg appears to have meshed well with the defenses of TikTok he hears from reliable sources. On CNBC, Trump also referenced what Facebook has done, which is vaults, citing the $500 million Zuckerbucks vaults that he installed, I mean, which I consider as illegal. The comment was an apparent reference to a nonprofit organization funded in part by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, that provided assistance to local officials' election efforts. The Federal Election Commission, in a 6-0 vote in 2022, rejected a complaint about the subsidies, to the dismay of some conservatives.

Despite their frustrations with Meta, Trump's comments on TikTok have been frustrating to some of the China hawks in his orbit who want the former president to take a harder line. Yet a person in Trump's orbit, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly reflect his thinking, called TikTok a Chinese disinformation warfare tool but said the former president also needs to be elected to deal properly with China.

Drew Harwell contributed to this report.

