Golkar considers it impossible for Jokowi to immediately become president if he joins

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Vice-president of the Central Management Council Golkar Festival Erwin Aksa believes that it is impossible if the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) join and immediately compete to become general president without respecting the rules of the statutes (AD/ART).

According to Erwin, Jokowi must follow the rules of the game if he wants to join and compete in the general presidential candidate market Golkar.

“If you want to join Golkar, there are rules, because Golkar is a merit-based process, and the National Conference will not take place until December 2024. So there is still a long way to go,” he said. declared Erwin, quoted by Compass TVTuesday (12/3/2024).

The son of businessman Aksa Mahmud also said that the conditions for becoming a candidate for the general presidency of the Golkar Party are very strict and cannot be changed at will.

Because these regulations refer to the statutes and statutes of the Golkar Party.

“This has never changed and has always been the benchmark. Mr. JK (Jusuf Kalla), for example, was when he took Golkar from Akbar Tandjung, to the point that his KTA (member identity card) had to be searched all the way to South Sulawesi because the requirement was also KTA,” Erwin said.

“So it is not easy to modify the statutes, the statutes of Golkar, which already has strong party power, and Golkar is a big party, it is not easy to modify the statutes, although of course Pak Jokowi wants to join us, please, but he wants “I think it has changed a lot,” explained Erwin.

The question of whether President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to join the Golkar Party before or after the end of his second government term is increasingly widespread.

The news of Jokowi joining Golkar emerged as he wore a yellow tie as he left for a working visit to Tokyo, Japan on December 16, 2023.

At that time, Jokowi was asked the reason why he wore a yellow tie, as he usually wears a red tie during his foreign visits.

Until now, President Jokowi's status as a cadre of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has been questioned, even though the party that bears the symbol of the white-nosed bull has never explicitly declared Jokowi's membership status.

On the other hand, Jokowi let his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, become a vice presidential candidate (cawapres) accompanying presidential candidate (Capres) number 2 Prabowo Subianto.

Gibran is also a cadre and was promoted by the PDI-P during the 2020 Solo City regional elections.

On the other hand, the PDI-P also carries candidate number 3 for the presidential and vice-presidential elections Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

Due to this situation, relations between the PDI-P and Jokowi due to political competition in the 2024 presidential election appear less than harmonious.

Now the PDI-P also comments on the advisability of submitting a right of investigation to the House of Representatives (DPR), regarding alleged violations by the government in the implementation of the 2024 general elections (Pemilu).

In fact, the PDI-P is still part of the coalition parties supporting the government of President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin.



