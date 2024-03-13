Politics
Golkar considers it impossible for Jokowi to immediately become president if he joins
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Vice-president of the Central Management Council Golkar Festival Erwin Aksa believes that it is impossible if the president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) join and immediately compete to become general president without respecting the rules of the statutes (AD/ART).
According to Erwin, Jokowi must follow the rules of the game if he wants to join and compete in the general presidential candidate market Golkar.
“If you want to join Golkar, there are rules, because Golkar is a merit-based process, and the National Conference will not take place until December 2024. So there is still a long way to go,” he said. declared Erwin, quoted by Compass TVTuesday (12/3/2024).
The son of businessman Aksa Mahmud also said that the conditions for becoming a candidate for the general presidency of the Golkar Party are very strict and cannot be changed at will.
Also read: Golkar wants to continue revising the law on regional elections even if there has been a decision by the Constitutional Court
Because these regulations refer to the statutes and statutes of the Golkar Party.
“This has never changed and has always been the benchmark. Mr. JK (Jusuf Kalla), for example, was when he took Golkar from Akbar Tandjung, to the point that his KTA (member identity card) had to be searched all the way to South Sulawesi because the requirement was also KTA,” Erwin said.
“So it is not easy to modify the statutes, the statutes of Golkar, which already has strong party power, and Golkar is a big party, it is not easy to modify the statutes, although of course Pak Jokowi wants to join us, please, but he wants “I think it has changed a lot,” explained Erwin.
Also read: Golkar gives 1,040 missions to its executives to run in the 2024 regional elections
The question of whether President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to join the Golkar Party before or after the end of his second government term is increasingly widespread.
The news of Jokowi joining Golkar emerged as he wore a yellow tie as he left for a working visit to Tokyo, Japan on December 16, 2023.
At that time, Jokowi was asked the reason why he wore a yellow tie, as he usually wears a red tie during his foreign visits.
Until now, President Jokowi's status as a cadre of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has been questioned, even though the party that bears the symbol of the white-nosed bull has never explicitly declared Jokowi's membership status.
Also read: Golkar holds closed-door meeting, Airlangga admits not discussing 2024 national conference
On the other hand, Jokowi let his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, become a vice presidential candidate (cawapres) accompanying presidential candidate (Capres) number 2 Prabowo Subianto.
Gibran is also a cadre and was promoted by the PDI-P during the 2020 Solo City regional elections.
On the other hand, the PDI-P also carries candidate number 3 for the presidential and vice-presidential elections Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.
Due to this situation, relations between the PDI-P and Jokowi due to political competition in the 2024 presidential election appear less than harmonious.
Also read: Airlangga says Golkar will win in 15 provinces in 2024 legislative elections
Now the PDI-P also comments on the advisability of submitting a right of investigation to the House of Representatives (DPR), regarding alleged violations by the government in the implementation of the 2024 general elections (Pemilu).
In fact, the PDI-P is still part of the coalition parties supporting the government of President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin.
Get updates Featured News And latest news every day from Kompas.com. Let's join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, by clicking on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join us. First you need to install the Telegram application on your cell phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/03/12/16165891/golkar-anggap-mustahil-jokowi-langsung-jadi-ketum-jika-bergabung
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson will campaign on Brexit freedoms to help Rishi Sunak | Politics | News
- Golkar considers it impossible for Jokowi to immediately become president if he joins
- Lenny Kravitz honored by his daughter Zo Kravitz and Denzel Washington at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
- Four Pack players receive All-Mountain West recognition
- Fashion Communications Veterans Launch Taylor Burke Communications
- International Oscars broadcast interrupts '20 Days in Mariupol' win, sparking criticism in Ukraine
- Actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz inspires kids to chase their dreams
- How Donald Trump started defending TikTok
- Those who ruled the country for decades failed to build modern border infrastructure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | News from India
- From Annie to Aspen: a conversation with Andrea McArdle | Culture & Leisure
- Everything you need to create the ultimate firefighter cave
- Kaia Gerber parties with mom Cindy Crawford in a sparkly black dress