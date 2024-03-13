Politics
Boris Johnson will campaign on Brexit freedoms to help Rishi Sunak | Politics | News
Rishi Sunak wants to join forces with Mr Johnson to tackle Labour's electoral threat. The former prime minister is set to campaign for key Red Wall seats for the sake of the party after consistently disappointing polls for the Tories.
A source close to Mr Johnson said: “Boris is a Conservative through and through and would campaign for the Conservative Party, whoever its leader.
Boris Johnson will be campaigning for the legislative elections
“If the Conservative Party wants to use Boris’s skills, they will of course put them to good use.”
Downing Street insiders said there was a thaw in relations between the two men and they would welcome him on the campaign trail.
We want the whole conservative family to come together and campaign, a source said.
If you are the manager of a team and former players say they want to come back, we would be happy about that.
We must come together to stop Keir Starmer. If Boris is willing to do that, that's great.
Let's see if he shows up.
Mr Johnson would like to fight to protect the red wall program on which he won a landslide election victory five years ago.
His allies point out that he is a longtime conservative and that while he doesn't have a spreadsheet showing where he would campaign, he is keen to help individual MPs.
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had a strained relationship
Conservative MP Paul Bristow said Mr Johnson had rock star appeal and was a proven election winner.
He said: Labor is led by someone who tried to make Corbyn prime minister.
Behind a boring exterior is a man who has changed his mind and flip-flops on every major issue facing our country.
Labor hides from the electorate its ideological commitment to open borders, tax and spending, and ever closer alignment with the EU.
Starmer is so beatable. But for that, we need our best eleven on the pitch.
This includes Boris. So come to number 10, pick up the phone.
Let's put the group back together. Boris and Rishi were a winning combination. They can be again.
Mr Johnson's involvement in the traditional Labor heartlands he won for the party in 2019 would be a major boost after the Conservative Party lost famous Red Wall Lee Anderson to Reform.
The Ashfield MP left the Conservatives after being suspended after being accused of Islamophobia over his comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
Mr Anderson crossed the floor for the first time on Tuesday to sit on the opposition benches, taking his place alongside George Galloway, who won Rochdale in the recent by-election for the Great Britain Workers' Party. Brittany.
Mr Johnson is widely seen as a formidable campaigner, and even his critics admit he has the ability to reach voters the party has struggled to win over.
Former MP Nadine Dorries said she spoke to Mr Johnson all the time and he had no plans to return.
She said he made a lot of money and wondered why he would want to come back to save the asses of the deputies who ousted him.
But Tory sources said the comments should be taken with a grain of salt and Ms Dorries is not aware of the situation.
The Prime Minister and his predecessor spoke during their meeting at the Cenotaph
Relations between Mr Johnson and his then chancellor broke down in the final days of his government after Mr Sunak publicly called on him to resign.
Mr Sunak then accused his predecessor of trying to bend the rules on awarding peers following a row over his resignation honors list, with his former bosses criticizing him for talking nonsense.
But the two spoke on Remembrance Sunday after gathering with other former prime ministers at the Cenotaph.
Then, in February, they published a rare joint social media post to mark the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.
Both men expressed solidarity with Volodymyr Zelensky by saying: Britain was with you then and it is with you now for as long as it takes. Ukrainian Slava.
But although Mr Johnson is expected to hit the campaign trail, he is unlikely to make joint appearances with Mr Sunak.
Last month, the prime minister said there were well-documented differences between the two countries, but they had worked well together for a long time.
He added: “I am proud of the work we have accomplished together.
Energy Minister Graham Stuart said the development shows everyone supports the Prime Minister.
“Boris has a huge personality and character,” he told Times Radio. “He has always been dedicated to the interests of this country and he recognizes, as I do, the need to prevent Keir Starmer from becoming Prime Minister.
This is about the Conservative family coming together and working hard to end the opinion polls that Labor currently enjoy, because every day we look at the makeup of a Labor government we can see how weak and damaging it would be.
Lord Hague, who had publicly called on Mr Johnson to resign as Prime Minister, said he disapproved of the way he had conducted his premiership.
But of course he should campaign for the party, he added. He is a unique and recognizable figure.
He added that Mr Johnson was probably still popular in some parts of the country.
Are there people who still like Boris? Of course there is, the peer added.
