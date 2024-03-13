Trump says pardoning Capitol attackers will be one of his first acts if elected again | Donald Trump





Donald Trump said one of his first acts if given a second presidency would be to pardon the insurrectionists who carried out the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, calling them hostages in a Truth article Social Monday evening.

My first acts as the next president will be to close the border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL and free the wrongfully imprisoned January 6th hostages! Trump wrote.

Although he has long said he would dismiss charges against the rioters if elected, this post is the closest Trump has come to saying that pardoning the Capitol attack rioters is a priority of the first day, along with oil and gas drilling and repression. on the US-Mexico border. Trump's message came after he suggested he plans to become a dictator on his first day back in office if he returns to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.

We close the border and drill, drill, drill, Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity at a December town hall event when asked if he would be a dictator. After that, I'm not a dictator.

Trump emphasized his drilling plans on the campaign trail as a way to highlight the inflation seen during Biden's presidency. Trump has promised to start drilling for oil to help temper inflation, even though gas prices have plunged to $3 a gallon in 2023 from a high of $5 in 2022. U.S. oil production has also hit a record level under Biden.

Truth Social's post is not the first time Trump has referred to those being prosecuted for participating in the riots intended to disrupt Congress' certification of Biden's election victory as hostages. The former president has been using the term for months to try to downplay the attack that left 140 police officers injured and was linked to nine deaths.

In January, a Republican-appointed federal judge, during sentencing proceedings for a January 6 attacker, said that in my thirty-seven years on the bench, I do not recall a a time when such unfounded justifications for criminal activity had become commonplace.

“I was dismayed to see distortions and outright lies seep into the public consciousness,” wrote Judge Royce Lamberth.

Since the attack on the Capitol, 1,358 people from nearly all 50 states have been charged with participating in the riot, and many have been convicted, according to the Justice Department. Nearly 500 people have been charged with the crime of assaulting or obstructing law enforcement, and many have also been convicted.

Trump himself was supposed to face trial for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. But the Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in April on whether the former president is immune from prosecution.

The Jan. 6 insurrection was likely on Trump's mind Monday night after the Republican-led House committee investigating the attack released a report that found four former White House employees contradicted a part of ex-aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about Trump's behavior before the attack.

A dramatic portion of Hutchinson's testimony, which she gave publicly in 2022, included her reports that an irritable Trump threw himself over the wheel of her car after Secret Service agents refused to take him to the Capitol after he delivered a speech to his supporters in front of Congress. attack. Hutchinson said another former White House staffer told him Trump tried to take the wheel.

But the committee's new report says: None of the White House staff corroborated Hutchinson's sensational story that President Trump would rush the wheel.

Instead, an anonymous Secret Service agent told the committee that although Trump insisted on going to the Capitol and had a clearly irritated voice when speaking to his agents, Trump never took the wheel.

Hutchinson, through her lawyer, said she would not give in to pressure from those who seek to silence her.

