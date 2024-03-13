Former advisers concerned about Trump's praise of autocrats: report





Several former senior advisers have spoken to CNN about their concerns about former US President Donald Trump's stance toward the world's autocrats. As a Republican candidate again, Trump has a history of praising Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, said CNNpointing out that he would have also mentioned that Adolf Hitler did good things. AP/Susan Walsh 2019 He thought Putin was an OK guy and Kim was an OK guy – that we had pushed North Korea into a bind, the report cited retired Gen. John Kelly, who served as Trump's chief of staff. To him, it was like we were egging these guys on. If we didn't have NATO, Putin wouldn't do these things. After inviting Hungarian nationalist Orban to Florida on Friday, Trump said: “There is no one better, smarter or better leader than Viktor Orban. He's the boss and he's a great leader, a fantastic leader. In Europe and all over the world, they respect it. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) He considers himself a great man, said John Bolton, who served as national security adviser under Trump. CNN. He likes to deal with other big guys, and big guys like Erdogan in Turkey can put people in prison and you don't need to ask anyone for permission. He likes that. AP /Pablo Martínez Monsivais Kelly echoed this idea, saying he's not a tough guy in any way, but in fact, quite the opposite, but that's how he sees himself. He said, “Well, but Hitler did good things. I said: Well, what? And he said: Well, [Hitler] rebuild the economy. But what did he do with this rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said, Sir, you can never say anything good about this guy. Nothing, Kelly said. I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison. AP/Susan Walsh 2019 It's pretty hard to believe, however, that he missed the Holocaust, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs who were killed in the European theater, Kelly added. But I think it's more, again, the tough guy thing. AP/Susan Walsh 2019 Read more stories like this >> Biden takes on Trump and Republicans in fiery State of the Union address >> Trump will not give “a cent” to Ukraine if he is elected – Orban (Hungary) >> Putin: “Predictable” Biden is better for Russia than Trump >>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/international/americas/1710245238-former-advisers-concerned-over-trump-s-praise-for-autocrats-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos