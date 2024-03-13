Politics
Experts believe Jokowi's proposal to become coalition president is wrong and does not exist in the presidential system
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Political expert Ikrar Nusa Bhakti believes that President Joko Widodo's proposal to become chairman of a coalition of political parties is not appropriate if implemented in Indonesia.
Because Indonesia adheres to a presidential system of government. Furthermore, the position of president of a coalition of political parties is only known in countries with a parliamentary system of government.
“As far as I know, what is called a coalition or a coalition leader only exists in a parliamentary system,” Ikrar said on the Kompas Evening show. Compass TVMonday (3/11/2024).
Ikrar illustrates the parliamentary system of government in Malaysia. After the elections, in Malaysia, a coalition will be formed, with its leader and vice-president, based on the party that obtains the most votes and seats in Parliament.
Meanwhile, in Indonesia, political party coalition refers to cooperation between parties in elections. In a presidential system of government, the parliament or legislature becomes an overseer of the government or executive.
Also read: The PSI offers Jokowi to become president of the coalition, Golkar discusses the speech on the permanence of the KIM
“Those outside of government also play an important role as mediators or balancers of power within government. “And this happened during the Pak SBY era, this also happened during the Pak Jokowi era,” said Ikrar.
Ikrar believes that Jokowi's proposal to become president of a coalition of political parties does not need to be realized. He fears that this idea would give rise to “twin suns” which would confront two forces, namely the coalition leadership and the president.
As a country adhering to a presidential system, according to him, the president always holds the highest position as head of government.
“Let’s not create a very strange political situation or what we call twin suns,” Ikrar said.
“If it was said earlier that Prabowo and Gibran were elected president and vice president, then we must respect who will be elected next and let Pak Prabowo build his coalition,” he continued.
Ikrar said that after stepping down as president in October 2024, Jokowi could contribute to the new president.
However, according to him, the former head of state does not need to flirt too much or even be given a legal position within the new government. This is actually considered difficult for the government in the future.
“After all, the former president should no longer be a girl,” Ikrar said.
“There is no need to build a new system, there is a coalition president, or later there will be the mandate of coordinating minister, or other positions which then place Jokowi in a deep position, higher than the president-elect himself, it’s very unpleasant,” he said.
Earlier, Grace Natalie, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), said that President Jokowi should be a figure above all political parties.
Also read: The PSI offers Jokowi to become president of the coalition, above the political parties
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/03/12/13555601/pakar-sebut-usulan-jokowi-jadi-ketua-koalisi-keliru-tak-ada-di-sistem
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Peace plans won't work without Russia Erdoğan
- Experts believe Jokowi's proposal to become coalition president is wrong and does not exist in the presidential system
- Old Hollywood glamor shines at the 2024 Oscars
- American Football announces anniversary shows of debut album
- Mom's Shocking Wedding Dress Story Is the Wildest Thing on the Internet Right Now
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Hits Record as Big Tech Stocks Renew Their Run
- Gen Z asks what older generations were doing before Google
- New coronavirus vaccine reduces risk of virus-related heart failure and blood clots, study finds | Medical research
- 25 earthquake-prone countries in the world
- Former advisers concerned about Trump's praise of autocrats: report
- US inflation accelerates as Biden puts economy at the heart of his re-election bid | American economy
- Star Wars Actor Jake Lloyd's Mom Breaks Her Silence During Psychotic Break