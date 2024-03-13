Experts believe Jokowi's proposal to become coalition president is wrong and does not exist in the presidential system

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Political expert Ikrar Nusa Bhakti believes that President Joko Widodo's proposal to become chairman of a coalition of political parties is not appropriate if implemented in Indonesia.

Because Indonesia adheres to a presidential system of government. Furthermore, the position of president of a coalition of political parties is only known in countries with a parliamentary system of government.

“As far as I know, what is called a coalition or a coalition leader only exists in a parliamentary system,” Ikrar said on the Kompas Evening show. Compass TVMonday (3/11/2024).

Ikrar illustrates the parliamentary system of government in Malaysia. After the elections, in Malaysia, a coalition will be formed, with its leader and vice-president, based on the party that obtains the most votes and seats in Parliament.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, political party coalition refers to cooperation between parties in elections. In a presidential system of government, the parliament or legislature becomes an overseer of the government or executive.

Also read: The PSI offers Jokowi to become president of the coalition, Golkar discusses the speech on the permanence of the KIM

“Those outside of government also play an important role as mediators or balancers of power within government. “And this happened during the Pak SBY era, this also happened during the Pak Jokowi era,” said Ikrar.

Ikrar believes that Jokowi's proposal to become president of a coalition of political parties does not need to be realized. He fears that this idea would give rise to “twin suns” which would confront two forces, namely the coalition leadership and the president.

As a country adhering to a presidential system, according to him, the president always holds the highest position as head of government.

“Let’s not create a very strange political situation or what we call twin suns,” Ikrar said.

“If it was said earlier that Prabowo and Gibran were elected president and vice president, then we must respect who will be elected next and let Pak Prabowo build his coalition,” he continued.

Ikrar said that after stepping down as president in October 2024, Jokowi could contribute to the new president.

However, according to him, the former head of state does not need to flirt too much or even be given a legal position within the new government. This is actually considered difficult for the government in the future.

“After all, the former president should no longer be a girl,” Ikrar said.

“There is no need to build a new system, there is a coalition president, or later there will be the mandate of coordinating minister, or other positions which then place Jokowi in a deep position, higher than the president-elect himself, it’s very unpleasant,” he said.

Earlier, Grace Natalie, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), said that President Jokowi should be a figure above all political parties.

Also read: The PSI offers Jokowi to become president of the coalition, above the political parties



