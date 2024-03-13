Dr. Imran Khan discusses the revolutionary impact and continued promise of Teclistamabs





On February 20, the supplemental license application for biologics teclistamabs (Tecvayli; Johnson & Johnson) was approved by the FDA, following additional positive data from the MajesTEC-1 study (NCT03145181 and NCT04557098), opening the route to twice-weekly subcutaneous administration of the first drug. class bispecific antibodies in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have failed at least 4 prior lines of therapy. The move expanded the initial expedited approval of prime agents starting in October 2022.

In this final part of our interview with Imran Khan, MD, PhD, vice president of hematology medical affairs at Johnson & Johnson, also check out parts 1 and 2. He looks at the ongoing future development of teclistamab and the potential ultimate goal of a cure.

Ultimately, each patient, every patient, is an individual patient, he emphasizes, and we need to make sure that we treat those patients and maximize the opportunity and potential to get those patients into meaningful remissions.

Transcription

What are the next steps planned in the clinical development of teclistamab?

We're really encouraged, first of all, by the efficacy and safety profile as we really continue to study Tecvayli. [teclistamab] in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. That said, we are also investigating the potential use of Tecvayli in several single-agent and combination studies, including in earlier disease lines. This involves a complete clinical development program. Thus, as the first bispecific T cell-engaging antibody approved in the United States for the treatment of multiple myeloma, Tecvayli has the longest follow-up data, and these data demonstrate deep and sustained responses in patients with multiple myeloma relapsed/refractory and almost 2 years of treatment for all types of patients.

When I say these words, it's very profound when you think about this patient population not only in terms of the number of lines of therapy that they've received, but, quite frankly, in terms of their prognosis. So it's quite transformational in that regard. And finally, Tecvayli also has the longest experience in the market, as I mentioned earlier, among physicians, and Johnson & Johnson really continues to invest in collecting new data on the experience and outcomes of patients in various contexts, because it is just as important as Good.

As an oncologist, this excites me greatly, because at the end of the day, every patient, every patient, is an individual patient, and we need to make sure that we treat those patients and maximize the opportunity and the potential to bring those patients to significant remissions, not only in the short term, but as long term as possible. I think what I'm proud of as an organization is our commitment to continuing to develop a comprehensive portfolio to meet the needs of every patient. And frankly, even though I said it earlier, today it is an incurable disease, we are aiming for a cure. It’s something that’s very much on our radar. This isn't something we just say, and I hope what you see is that what we're doing is really a commitment to this effort.

