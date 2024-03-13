Politics
Boris Johnson's red wall campaign smacks of desperation, says Labor mayor
Boris Johnson's Red Wall deployment shows the desperate measures Rishi Sunak is taking to win back voters who turned to the Conservatives in 2019, the Labor mayor of the west of England has claimed.
It follows reports the former prime minister could be earmarked for seats in the north of England and the Midlands which helped him secure an 80-seat majority at the last general election.
Graham Stuart, the Minister for Energy and Net Zero, said in The temperature that this return was a sign of unity of the Conservative Party. But it comes after the Prime Minister's leadership was called into question when his former vice-president Lee Anderson defected to join Reform UK.
An investigation forI by BMG Research this weekend, the Conservatives had fallen to an approval rating of 25%, the lowest since 2022.
Labor Mayor of the West of England Metropolitan Region Dan Norris, who took over from Conservative Tim Bowles in May 2021, said the best thing for the Government to do would be to call a general election now to put end this mess.
Mr Johnson was unable to name Mr Norris during an interview with ITV News as then-Prime Minister in 2021, but insisted he had incredible plans to improve the region.
Mr Norris said I that bringing the former leader on the electoral campaign to the Red Wall seats to give speeches and appear on leaflets smacks of desperation.
They're out of ideas, they're out of staff, and next thing they know, they'll use a Ouija board to bring back Margaret Thatcher.
On Tuesday, Britain's Reform leader, Richard Tice, called the party's top MP, Mr. Anderson, a champion of the Red Wall and said the Reform Party intended to replace the Conservative Party in the region as the main alternative to the Labour Party.
The metropolitan mayor said Mr Johnson's return was a sign the Conservatives were running out of options. He added: I think the people responsible for lies, including Partygate, will not be forgotten by people.
Let's not forget that when he resigned, his approval rating was minus 55 percent.
Asked about Labour's strategy to win back Red Wall seats lost to the Conservatives in 2019, Mr Norris said the party still needed to build trust with the British public, adding that Labor was never satisfied with this. which had been a long and remarkable journey.
But grassroots Tory leaders welcomed the idea of Mr Johnson's return.
In Stoke-on-Trent, where Jonathan Gullis was the first Conservative MP elected to his seat in 2019, voters forgave Mr Johnson for flouting Covid restrictions, according to local councilor Chandra Kanneganti.
There are worse things than Partygate and no one is perfect, he said I. The people I knock on ask me to bring Boris back.
He represents the people of Stoke-on-Trent, because he looks like them and he has successfully fulfilled his mandate. [Brexit].
He added: There are still people who really like Boris and who agree with most of the things he says. I think bringing Boris back could be positive.
Although he says his members have generally forgiven Mr Johsnon for the Partygate rallies held at Number 10 during Covid, Mr Kanneganti admitted that as a GP he was personally still sometimes angry at the scandal.
People are nice in Stoke-on-Trent if someone apologizes then they are able to forgive, he said.
