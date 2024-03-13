Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump in poll suddenly ends





President Joe Biden's lead over former President Donald Trump has suddenly ended in one poll, pointing to a competitive race between the two candidates ahead of the November election.

Both Biden and Trump appear poised to win their party's primary elections after scoring crucial victories on Super Tuesday, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election. Last week, several polls showed Biden with a lead over Trump , a change from weeks of national polls predicting a Trump victory in November.

However, on Monday, a poll that gave Biden victory last week showed Trump narrowly regaining his advantage, indicating that the American public is narrowly divided on how they plan to vote in the general election.

The Morning Consult poll, conducted among 6,300 registered voters March 8-10, found that 43% of respondents planned to vote for Biden, while 44% said they supported Trump.

This is a drop from the previous week's poll, where 44% of respondents said they would vote for Biden and 43% said they planned to support Trump.

President Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta, Georgia on March 9. A new Morning Consult poll showed the president's lead in the polls ends Monday.

The latest Morning Consult poll, however, offered Biden some good news. He revealed that voters' concerns about his age diminished after his fiery State of the Union address, which saw him address issues crucial to the 2024 campaign such as abortion, immigration and 'economy.

Sixty-five percent of voters said they thought Biden was “too old” to be president, while 30 percent disagreed. The previous week, 68 percent of respondents agreed that he was too old, while only 26 percent disagreed.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus one percentage point.

Newsweek has contacted the Biden and Trump campaigns for comment via email.

Other recent surveys have also shown Biden with a lead over Trump.

An Emerson College poll conducted March 5-6 of 1,350 registered voters found Biden leading Trump by two percentage points in a head-to-head matchup. Fifty-nine percent of respondents support Biden, while 49 percent say they plan to support Trump.

However, the Emerson poll found that when other candidates are included in the survey, Biden's advantage disappears.

In a poll that included other parties, Trump led with 43 percent, compared to Biden's 42 percent. Meanwhile, independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West received 6 percent and 2 percent of support, respectively. One percent of voters said they planned to support Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Of those candidates, Stein, who is running to the left of Biden, will likely have the greatest access to elections in November, including in the key swing states of Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin. Kennedy, who polls suggest is turning more voters away from Trump, has won ballot access in at least two battleground states, Arizona and Georgia.

