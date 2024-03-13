Politics
Narendra Modi is 'incredibly popular' and will become prime minister again, says US congressman India TV
Washington: US Congressman Rich McCormick described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “incredibly popular” leader and expressed confidence that he would be returned to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. McCormick, a decorated veteran and emergency room doctor, said India's economy has made significant progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
Prime Minister Modi is incredibly popular. I was right there. In fact, I had lunch with Prime Minister Modi and several other members of Congress, and I saw first-hand his popularity across party lines. Someone who I think is about 70 percent popular. He's going to be prime minister again, McCormick, a Republican from Georgia, told news agency PTI in an interview.
In response to a question, the US Congressman added: “Seeing his progressive vision of economy, development, goodwill towards all, seeing his application and positivity towards the Indian people of the global diaspora is going to affect the world. economy, their strategic relations. I look forward to his influence in a very positive way.
McCormick further said that the Indian economy is growing at four to eight percent per year under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. If you look at their willingness to work with other countries now, I would say, I'll caveat there, sometimes there's a little bit of protectionism, which a lot of characters do. They kind of copied some things that China did. They will have incredible leverage in the future as companies want to enter India in a growing market, he added.
He also stressed that business should be conducted in a way that makes sense for both nations and praised India for not having an aggressive posture like China does, adding that the United States considers the India as an extremely important strategic and tactical ally in resisting Beijing. We need to make sure that we develop that relationship where there is real trust and that we continue to understand that India is honest. They are not trying to steal our technologies; they try to share them. “It’s okay to use your economic leverage to do that, and as long as we have an honest conversation, we can have a great conversation going forward,” McCormick said.
India-US relations very strong under Biden administration: Ro Khanna
US Congressman Ro Khanna, who is also co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, said bilateral relations between India and the United States are very strong and President Joe Biden's administration has been working to strengthen these relationships. He also spoke about India's remarkable progress in several areas.
India-US relations are very strong in defense, economy, cooperation in artificial intelligence, alternative energy and many areas of cooperation,” Khanna told the news agency PTI in an interview. He said India had made a lot of progress in terms of economic development, “huge ambition” and “a lot of energy”.
“Of course, there are challenges too. There are challenges of income inequality, like the ones we face here in the United States. Challenges of ensuring that this is a vibrant, pluralistic society. But we have the feeling that India has great ambitions,” Khanna said in response to a question. The Indian-American lawmaker said he opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying he supported a pluralistic approach to immigration.
Khanna said the Biden administration has worked a lot to strengthen India-US relations. “I think President Biden has reinforced it. He understands the importance of our economy. India is a big buyer of American manufactured goods and American products. He understands the strategic relationship in terms of our navy, in terms of our defense, in terms of our defense technology, Khanna said.
Khanna, 47, has represented California's 17th congressional district, primarily Silicon Valley, since 2017. Last year, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for his official state visit, Khanna had written to the president of the House for Modi to be invited for a joint address to the US Congress.
(with PTI inputs)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/us-congressman-says-narendra-modi-is-very-popular-will-become-pm-again-ro-khanna-latest-updates-2024-03-13-921221
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi is 'incredibly popular' and will become prime minister again, says US congressman India TV
- Parks Group fears Bears entertainment district once envisioned for Arlington Heights could come to lakefront instead
- Fencing Sends 11 to NCAA Championships
- Louis Vuitton ripped to shreds by critics following Emma Stone's Oscar dress breakdown!
- Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump in poll suddenly ends
- Lenny Kravitz officially has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – KSHE 95
- Boris Johnson's red wall campaign smacks of desperation, says Labor mayor
- May the month of Ramadan bring purity and peace
- Kohl's (KSS) Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Report, Babies R Us Deal
- Furiosa's New Immortan Joe Actor Makes Mad Max Movie Even More Exciting
- Table tennis. What time and on which channel can you watch Flix Lebrun during the Grand Smash in Singapore?
- The best spring outfits from the street style scene at fashion month