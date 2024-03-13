Narendra Modi is 'incredibly popular' and will become prime minister again, says US congressman India TV

Image Source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Washington: US Congressman Rich McCormick described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “incredibly popular” leader and expressed confidence that he would be returned to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. McCormick, a decorated veteran and emergency room doctor, said India's economy has made significant progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Prime Minister Modi is incredibly popular. I was right there. In fact, I had lunch with Prime Minister Modi and several other members of Congress, and I saw first-hand his popularity across party lines. Someone who I think is about 70 percent popular. He's going to be prime minister again, McCormick, a Republican from Georgia, told news agency PTI in an interview.

In response to a question, the US Congressman added: “Seeing his progressive vision of economy, development, goodwill towards all, seeing his application and positivity towards the Indian people of the global diaspora is going to affect the world. economy, their strategic relations. I look forward to his influence in a very positive way.

McCormick further said that the Indian economy is growing at four to eight percent per year under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. If you look at their willingness to work with other countries now, I would say, I'll caveat there, sometimes there's a little bit of protectionism, which a lot of characters do. They kind of copied some things that China did. They will have incredible leverage in the future as companies want to enter India in a growing market, he added.

He also stressed that business should be conducted in a way that makes sense for both nations and praised India for not having an aggressive posture like China does, adding that the United States considers the India as an extremely important strategic and tactical ally in resisting Beijing. We need to make sure that we develop that relationship where there is real trust and that we continue to understand that India is honest. They are not trying to steal our technologies; they try to share them. “It’s okay to use your economic leverage to do that, and as long as we have an honest conversation, we can have a great conversation going forward,” McCormick said.

India-US relations very strong under Biden administration: Ro Khanna

US Congressman Ro Khanna, who is also co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, said bilateral relations between India and the United States are very strong and President Joe Biden's administration has been working to strengthen these relationships. He also spoke about India's remarkable progress in several areas.

India-US relations are very strong in defense, economy, cooperation in artificial intelligence, alternative energy and many areas of cooperation,” Khanna told the news agency PTI in an interview. He said India had made a lot of progress in terms of economic development, “huge ambition” and “a lot of energy”.

“Of course, there are challenges too. There are challenges of income inequality, like the ones we face here in the United States. Challenges of ensuring that this is a vibrant, pluralistic society. But we have the feeling that India has great ambitions,” Khanna said in response to a question. The Indian-American lawmaker said he opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying he supported a pluralistic approach to immigration.

Khanna said the Biden administration has worked a lot to strengthen India-US relations. “I think President Biden has reinforced it. He understands the importance of our economy. India is a big buyer of American manufactured goods and American products. He understands the strategic relationship in terms of our navy, in terms of our defense, in terms of our defense technology, Khanna said.

Khanna, 47, has represented California's 17th congressional district, primarily Silicon Valley, since 2017. Last year, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for his official state visit, Khanna had written to the president of the House for Modi to be invited for a joint address to the US Congress.

(with PTI inputs)