Analysis: BOS fund proposed to finance Prabowo's free lunch program – Academia

The School Operational Assistance (BOS) fund has been proposed as a possible funding source for Prabowo Subianto's free school meals program, the presumptive winner's main campaign promise. However, the proposal has faced strong opposition, particularly from teachers' associations who believe that using this fund will hinder improving teacher welfare and the quality of Indonesian education.

The suggestion was first made by Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto, who said the relatively structured administrative and financing systems of primary and secondary schools were suitable for the disbursement of the BOS fund specifically for the education program. free meals. Airlangga, however, did not provide any details on how this could be implemented, including how much of the BOS fund should be set aside for this purpose.

Following his suggestion, Airlangga expert Ahmad Zeki Iskandar explained that the BOS fund was divided into two parts: a regular fund and an affirmation fund. The regular BOS fund is intended to support the operation of schools, such as maintenance of facilities, provision of multimedia learning tools and salaries of contract teachers, while the BOS affirmation fund is allocated to schools in the zones poor and disadvantaged, as determined by the Ministry of Education, Culture. , Ministry of Research and Technology. Ahmad Zeki suggested that the affirmation fund could be used for the free meals program to ensure “clear and more organized” monitoring of budgeting and allocation.

The suggestion to use the BOS fund for the free lunch program was immediately opposed by teachers' associations, particularly the Federation of Indonesian Teachers' Associations (FSGI) and the Association of Teachers. education and teachers (P2G). They argued that the BOS affirmation fund was not enough to finance the program, the budget of which was reportedly estimated at around 400 trillion rupiah ($25.4 billion). They pointed out that the total amount of BOS fund allocated in this year's state budget was only 52.08 trillion rupees ($3.3 billion), 2.3 percent less than the Last year's allocation of 53.3 trillion rupees.

Furthermore, they expressed serious concern that the quality of education would decline if the BOS fund was used to finance the free lunch program, regardless of money coming from the regular or confirmation BOS fund, because it would reduce the operational needs of schools and leave them struggling to pay their contract teachers and utility bills. The BOS fund is part of the larger Educational Unit Operational Assistance Program (BOSP), which aims to support 12-year compulsory schooling in the country.

Last month, reports circulated that Prabowo planned to address the challenge of financing the free meals program by reducing public spending on energy subsidies, pointing out that the distribution of subsidies was often misdirected. He also presented other options, such as increasing the tax rate and promoting economic growth through industrialization, although experts on his team were still calculating these alternatives.

Following criticism over the suggested use of the BOS fund to finance Prabowo's free meal program, Ahmad Zeki said the government did not intend to cut the education budget for this purpose and that he would rather increase it. He added that the government was currently conducting a comprehensive study and exploring various funding options for the program.

The free school meals program was recently piloted at a high school in Tangerang Regency, Banten. Initiated and funded by the regional government, the pilot project aimed to identify potential pitfalls that could arise if the program was implemented in public schools nationwide. The pilot served up to four main dishes, including chicken rice, egg rice, siomay (steamed dumplings), and gado-gado (vegetable salad with peanut sauce). Prabowo had set the cost at Rp 15,000 (95 US cents) per serving, which was criticized by some business owners who said it was not enough to ensure the nutritional value of the food.

Airlangga said the free meals pilot could be expanded to other areas, which would help the government identify potential problems, such as diversity of school environments, infrastructure, financing and cooperation mechanisms between schools and food sellers, mainly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He said an expanded pilot project would also help the government assess the multiplier effect of the program to develop a free meals policy.

Several sources within the government said that several ministries have been tasked by President Joko Widodo to review the policy of free meals and milk, the flagship policy of the Prabowo-Gibran couple, even if Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have not not yet been officially inaugurated. as president and vice-president.

Some of the institutions and ministries tasked by Jokowi with reviewing the policy were the Bappenas and the Ministry of Villages, Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration. While these two institutions carry out supervisory functions, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto mentioned that the free lunch and milk policies would be financed from the BOS budget. However, both ministries conducting the review are unaware that there are plans to reallocate part of the BOS budget to free meals and milk.

Another source mentioned that Airlangga's heavy involvement in the free lunch and milk policy was an effort to avoid being ousted from his position as chairman of the Golkar Party. In recent weeks in particular, rumors have circulated that the chairman of the Golkar Party is the target of many people, especially in the presidential palace.

Airlangga's proposal differs from Bappenas' study, which sees the policy as emerging from the restructuring of energy subsidies which are gradually reduced, in line with the government's plan to reduce energy subsidies. Another option is to reallocate unproductive budgets. For example, the Ministry of Villages could establish village kitchens offering free lunches in underdeveloped, border and outermost regions (3T).

