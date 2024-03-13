Election 2024: Biden and Trump could land nominations in Tuesday's election





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden clinched the Democratic presidential nomination with decisive victories in Georgia and Mississippi on Tuesday, overcoming concerns about his leadership within his own party as the 2024 presidential race morphs into a rematch in the general election that many voters do not want.

Donald Trump, too, was poised to secure his party's nomination despite his own political and practical responsibilities. The former Republican president, accused in four criminal cases, also won Georgia and Mississippi, but was just below the threshold needed to clinch the GOP nomination, with votes still being collected in the state of Washington and Hawaii.

Overall, Tuesday marked a watershed moment for a nation uneasy about its choices in 2024.

There is no longer any doubt that the fall general elections will be marked by a rematch between two imperfect and unpopular presidents. And this rematch, the first featuring two American presidents since 1912, will almost certainly deepen the nations' searing political and cultural divisions over the next eight months.

In a statement, Biden celebrated his nomination while portraying Trump as a serious threat to democracy.

Trump, Biden said, is waging a campaign of resentment, vengeance and retribution that threatens the very idea of ​​America.

He continued: I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have once again trusted me to lead our party and our country at a time when the threat posed by Trump is bigger than ever. .

On the eve of Tuesday's primaries, Trump acknowledged that Biden would be the Democratic nominee, even as he launched a new attack on the president's age.

I guess he'll be the nominee, Trump said of Biden on CNBC. I am his only adversary other than life, life itself.

Despite their tough talk, Biden and Trump are grappling with glaring flaws.

Trump faces 91 counts in four criminal cases involving his manipulation of classified documents and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, among other alleged crimes. He also faces increasingly pointed questions about his political plans and his relationships with some of the world's most dangerous dictators. Trump met privately Friday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, who has rolled back democracy in his country.

Biden, 81, is working to assure a skeptical electorate that he is still physically and mentally capable of thriving in the most important job in the world.

He also faces dissension within his party's progressive base, angry that he has not done more to stop Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Last month in Michigan, a free vote protest drew more than 100,000 votes and actually gained two Democratic delegates.

Before Tuesday's vote, signs scattered across Seattle lawns urged primary attendees to also vote without commitment, with some signs reading: More than 30,000 dead. Vote for a ceasefire by Tuesday 3/12.

Moments after Bella Rivera, 26, dropped her ballot in a mailbox in Seattle, they said they hoped that by voting without commitment it would serve as a wake-up call to the Democratic Party.

If you really want our votes, if you want to win this election, you will have to show a little more either your support for Palestinian liberation, which is something very important to us, or stop funding Israel, said Rivera, a teacher in kindergarten who uses they/them pronouns.

Meanwhile, Trump is on pace to win the number of delegates needed to clinch the Republican Party nomination.

He picked up 11 additional delegates ahead of Tuesday's primary when the Texas Republican Party announced it would award the former president 161 statewide delegates, based on the results of last week's primary. The Republican Party of Texas had planned to award 11 delegates at the party's convention in May, but the party's national rules require delegates to be awarded based on the presidential primary, which Trump won overwhelmingly.

That puts Trump just 126 delegates short of the 1,215 needed to win the Republican nomination at the party's national convention this summer. There are 161 Republican delegates at stake Tuesday in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington state and Hawaii.

With a strong performance on Tuesday, Trump can sweep all the delegates from Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state. Hawaii awards delegates proportionally so that other candidates can gain a few, even with a small share of the vote.

Not sure he'll reach the goal, but Trump's campaign hasn't planned a big victory party like it did last week when hundreds of people packed his Mar-a-club Lago for a Super Tuesday celebration with drinks and hors d'oeuvres handed out.

On the ground in Georgia, retiree Donna Graham said she would have preferred another Republican candidate to Trump, but she said it was impossible to vote for Biden in the general election.

He wasn't my first choice, but he's the next best thing, Graham said of Trump. It's sad that it's the same old match from four years ago.

Associated Press writers Hallie Golden in Seattle, Jeff Amy in Loganville, Ga., Fatima Hussein in Manchester, New Hampshire, and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

