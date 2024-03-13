



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn said in a new interview that former President Donald Trump told him he would suspend U.S. military aid to Ukraine in an effort to end the conflict with Russia.

Orbn said in an interview with Hungarian state media outlet M1, published overnight, that Trump's plan is to “not give a cent” to Ukraine, saying the country “can't steal from its own wings. The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment for more than 24 hours.

He has a very clear vision that is difficult to disagree with. He says this: First of all, he will not give a penny in the Ukrainian-Russian war. This is why the war will end, because it is obvious that Ukraine cannot stand,” Orbn said. “If the Americans do not give money and weapons, like the Europeans, then the war is over. And if the Americans do not give money, the Europeans will not be able to finance this war on their own. And then the war is over.

Trump, who has repeatedly said the conflict would never have happened under his watch, has suggested in the past that he is not in favor of Ukraine defending itself against Russia. In February, for example, Trump said, without specifically naming Ukraine, that “no money in the form of foreign aid should be given to any country unless it's a loan.” .

Orbn visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday. Trump told those gathered at his club in Palm Beach, Florida, that there is no one better, smarter or better leader than Viktor Orbn.

As leader of Hungary, Orbn widely criticized the provision of aid, including arms, to Ukraine, and he resisted NATO expansion. However, Hungary this year abandoned its opposition to the European Union using its budget to grant Ukraine $54 in aid. Orbn, like Trump, also has a history of floating conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is waiting for Congress to approve legislation to provide additional aid to Ukraine. House Republican leaders have so far decided not to bring such a measure to a vote, although last week NBC News reported that Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and the chairmen of key House committees the House dealing with national security are working to develop their own aid program for Ukraine.

Vaughn Hillyard

Rebecca Shabad

Peter W. Klein contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/hungarys-leader-claims-trump-told-cut-us-military-aid-ukraine-rcna142774 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

