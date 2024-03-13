Will Hurricane Boris hit the Red Wall seats and sweep away Labor? I was there last time and he might do it again

Just three years ago I walked along Hartlepool's windy seafront with Boris Johnson.

It was May 2021 and the then Prime Minister was at the height of his power.

4 Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, campaigns in Hartlepool in 2021 Credit: Kate Ferguson / The Sun

4 The Conservatives won the seat for the first time, less than two years after Boris brought down the Red Wall in 2019. Credit: Kate Ferguson / The Sun

The Eton-educated Latin American conservative had done what no conservative politician had done before to tear down Labour's famous Red Wall in the 2019 general election.

Now he was here in the rain on the North East coast to show he was no wunderkind and could keep winning, in this case the 2021 Hartlepool by-election.

As soon as we got out of our car, Boris was mobbed.

Families rushed to push their babies and young children toward him for photos.

Guys flocked to us to pay attention to politics, before taking the obligatory selfie and leaving with a smile.

Even teenagers came to nudge Boris (it was during the Covid pandemic after all) with a smile.

Like a rock star

Hurricane Boris had arrived in town and no one could deny that it was quiet.

The Conservatives won the by-election, with Jill Mortimer becoming Hartlepool's first ever Conservative MP since it became a parliamentary seat in 1974.

4 Jill Mortimer was elected as Hartlepool's first Conservative MP Credit: PA

Back home in London, Sir Keir Starmer was so depressed by defeat that he considered quitting as Labor leader.

Three years later, could Boris come back?

Rishi Sunak wants to use BoJo to help campaign for Red Wall seats.

The two men have not spoken in a year, although a few text messages have been sent.

But the Prime Minister's chief strategist Isaac Levido is keen to use Boris' famous stardust to help his ailing election campaign.

The Conservatives are between 20 and 25 points behind Labor in the polls.

Even Rishi's devotees admit they need all the help they can get.

Boris can reach people no other politician can, said a Tory MP supporting Rishi.

Having Boris on the doorstep will literally be worth millions of votes.

We'd be crazy not to bring him out in the Red Wall seats.

Since news broke that BoJo might make his return for the campaign trail, his phone has been ringing with calls from MPs desperate to bring him to their constituencies for fundraisers and campaign tours.

But the truth is that Boris has already worked hard to help Tory MPs he is close to retain their seats.

Some Conservative MPs still call Boris the boss and it is his face that they plaster on their leaflets.

Last year Mr Johnson traveled to Bassetlaw, Notts, to campaign and raise money for MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, one of his most trusted lieutenants when he was prime minister.

And he agreed to travel to Middlesbrough to help another of his former allies, the MP and former minister Sir Simon Clarke.

Sir Simon said: It will be a fundraiser and I will ask him to do what he does best, go out and knock on doors.

Sir Simon has already called on the Conservatives to replace Rishi as Prime Minister or risk being massacred in the election.

Recalling the 2019 general election when Boris came to town, Sir Simon said: People were flocking to take photos, rolling down their car windows to call and talk to him.

He is absolutely gold-plated stardust.

He urged Rishi to phone Boris and ask him, man to man, to help the party in its election campaign.

I am happy that Boris is coming to support me and in my place, it is up to the Prime Minister to take this step now, said Sir Simon.

Paul Bristow, Conservative MP for Peterborough, Cambs, also believes a Boris return could provide a boost to the party's election campaign.

He said: During his visit, he was totally mobbed, like a rock star. He had this gold dust, this rare ability to adapt to people.

It's like we had a star striker, he had a few bad football games and we sold him to Torquay United.

Mr Bristow is a Boris loyalist who has stood by him during recent days when 57 ministers resigned calling for his resignation.

He says things have moved on now, but it would be crazy not to deploy Boris for some much-needed firepower.

We are where we are now, but we have to pick ourselves up and move on, Mr Bristow said.

We need to rebuild the team. We must have a team of all talents. If you leave out Boris it would be very stupid indeed.

So, will Boris make his return?

Nadine Dorries, a former Conservative MP and one of Boris's closest political friends, said: “Rishi Sunak needs to put on his big boy pants, pick up the phone and talk to Boris Johnson if he wants him to campaign in the Red Wall.

Still loved by many

Perhaps the most important question for No 10 is: Could Boris turn things around for the Tories?

Labor certainly believe he would pose a threat in the election campaign, although they doubt the Conservatives can catch up with them.

4 BoJo loyalist Nadine Dorries is convinced Rishi Sunak must phone the former PM Credit: Alamy

Boris is ten times more political than Rishi, but we'd still beat him, a Labor insider has said.

A No 10 source said: “We are one Conservative family so it is important that everyone campaigns to ensure we have a Conservative government that cuts taxes after the election and not a Labor government that cuts them. increase.

Jill Mortimer also hopes to bring Boris back to Hartlepool's windswept seafront.

She said: I would be delighted to see Boris back in the campaign. He is still loved by many of the people I represent and is missed.

So, will Hurricane Boris be back in Hartlepool soon?

This seems more likely than it did just a few weeks ago.