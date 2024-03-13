New York AG questions Trump's cash reserves in $464 million fraud appeal





Former US President Donald Trump speaks as he arrives at the Manhattan courthouse for the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case filed by state Attorney General Letitia James in New York, United States, in October. 2, 2023.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump failed to demonstrate he had enough money to cover the full amount of a $464 million civil fraud judgment if he lost his appeal, the top prosecutor warned of New York State in a court filing Monday evening.

New York Attorney General Letitia James raised the concern, saying Trump and his co-defendants should be required to post cash or bonds covering the entire fraud judgment if they want to stay the deadline. while they contest the decision.

“Defendants have never demonstrated that Mr. Trump's cash flow, which can fluctuate over time, would be sufficient to satisfy the full amount of this judgment upon appeal,” James told a New York appeals court.

The value of Trump's real estate could also decline as the appeal drags on, while post-judgment interest continues to grow, she wrote.

His finances could be further strained by his other civil and criminal legal battles, James added, including a January jury verdict ordering him to pay $83.3 million in damages for defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump “has substantial debts that could further reduce his liquidity, including other outstanding monetary judgments against him, and he faces multiple criminal charges,” she wrote, highlighting the verdict.

Without full bail, civil fraud defendants Trump, his two adult sons, his company and his top executives could also try to “evade” or exacerbate enforcement of the judgment if they lose the appeal, warned James.

She urged the appeals court to reject Trump's request to stay the judgment with a $100 million bond, less than a quarter of the total amount granted by Justice Arthur Engoron of Manhattan Supreme Court.

Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on James' filing.

Defense attorneys had argued that the lower bail amount was enough to secure the judgment, when coupled with continued monitoring of the Trump Organization's assets by a court-appointed financial monitor.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sits in the courtroom during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump and his children at New York State Supreme Court, November 3, 2023 At New York.

David Sanders | Getty Images

They said it would be “impossible” for them to obtain a full appeal bond, which could be set at 120% of the judgment, or more than $550 million, since that judgment also barred Trump from seeking loans At New York.

James disputed this assertion, writing that the defendants “do not provide information about what steps (if any) they took to obtain an undertaking prior to filing their motion.”

They have yet to show that Trump, a self-confessed multibillionaire who said in a deposition last year that he had more than $400 million in cash, had tried unsuccessfully to get bail, he said. she noted. The ban on borrowing is also not an obstacle, because call bonds are not loans, she wrote.

Appellate bonds are intended to ensure that the person who was awarded damages at trial can get that money back if the verdict is upheld on appeal. The person posting the bond will get their bond back if they win their appeal.

On February 28, Judge Anil Singh of the New York Court of Appeals rejected the $100 million bond proposal, but allowed the defendants to continue doing business in New York and lifted the ban to apply for loans.

The temporary ruling takes effect before a full panel of appeals court judges consider the issue next week.

Meanwhile, Trump posted $91.6 million bail Friday as he appeals a federal civil jury's verdict finding him liable for defaming Carroll after she accused him of raped in the mid-1990s.

This was the second jury to order Trump to pay damages to Carroll for defamation. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee continued to attack Carroll, prompting her lawyers to suggest they could file another defamation lawsuit.

