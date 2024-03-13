Politics
China pushes for the Sinicization of Islam in Xinjiang as Ramadan approaches Radio Free Asia
As world leaders, from US President Joe Biden to UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, extended their best wishes to the world's more than 1.8 billion Muslims at the beginning of Ramadan this week, the Chinese president remained silent.
Xi Jinping has not recognized Ramadan, one of the holiest periods for Muslims, despite the 11 million mostly Muslim Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region , as well as the approximately 7 million other Muslims in China.
Chinese authorities have suppressed Uighurs in Xinjiang for decades, saying they are prone to religious extremism and separatism. The Chinese government says it wants to make Islam compatible with Chinese culture by ensuring that it aligns with traditional Chinese values defined by Beijing.
Ramandan began less than a week after Ma Xingrui, Chinese Communist Party secretary in Xinjiang, discussed the inevitability of the sinicization of Islam, with Uighur rights organizations expressing concern over further possible crackdowns on Muslims during Ramadan, which runs from the evening of March 10 through April. .9.
Everyone knows the need for a Sinicization of Islam in Xinjiang, he told the National People's Congress in Beijing on March 7, according to a VOA report. This is an inevitable trend.
Since 2017, China has restricted or banned religious rituals among Uighurs in an effort to stamp out religious extremism as part of a broader crackdown on Muslims that has resulted in the mass detention of nearly 2 million 'between them. Authorities have also demolished mosques and committed serious rights abuses in Xinjiang, amounting to genocide and crimes against humanity, according to the U.S. government and others.
In 2023, the authorities bans Uyghurs from praying in many parts of the region in mosques and at home during Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan. Only the elderly were allowed to pray in mosques under heavy police surveillance.
The previous Ramadan, Kashgar authorities paid Uyghur Muslim men to dance in front of the most famous mosque in Xinjiang to celebrate the end of the holy month. The spectacle was filmed and broadcast by state media ahead of the UN human rights chief's planned visit.
For Uyghurs enduring the ongoing genocide, Ramadan means extreme suffering, pervasive surveillance and unyielding oppression, Rushan Abbas, executive director of Campaign for Uyghurs, told Radio Free Asia.
This year, the situation is further inflamed by Ma Xingrui's bold remarks on the inevitability of the sinicization of Islam in East Turkestan, she said, using the Uyghurs' preferred name for Xinjiang.
Religions must adapt
The concept of Sinicization of Islam was first introduced by Xi Jinping at the National Conference on Religious Work in April 2016, when he emphasized the need for religions to adapt to a socialist society and advocated for the integration of religious beliefs into Chinese culture. agency reported.
In 2017, the Chinese government began mass detaining Uyghurs and other Muslims in large re-education camps and prisons, in part to stamp out religious extremism.
At the National Conference on Religious Work in 2021, Xi made adhering to the Sinicization of religions a main goal. He stressed the need to train more personnel with Marxist views on religion and to rally believers around the Chinese Communist Party, according to Xinhua news agency.
American political analyst Anders Corr said that Ma Xingruis The comments indicate little change in Beijing's goal of bringing Islam and other religions under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP..
During a visit to Xinjiang in August 2023, Xi Jinping urged government officials to strengthen the Sinicization of Islam in Xinjiang and crack down on illegal religious activities. He also stressed the importance of maintaining stability through efforts directed against terrorism and separatism, according to media reports.
Turghunjan Alawidin, a member of the East Turkestan Scholars' Union, said the Sinicization of Islam would completely transform the religion in China.
The claim that the Sinicization of Islam is an inevitable trend essentially implies the eradication of Islam, he told RFA.
China has a history of hostility toward Islam and has targeted the religious beliefs of Uyghurs, he said. Chinese authorities appear to recognize that erasing Uyghur religious beliefs is necessary to gain compliance; thus, they actively suppress Islam.
Hu Ping, a US-based China analyst and former editor-in-chief of the pro-democracy newspaper Beijing Spring, said the Sinicization of Islam involves the CCP's systematic modification and control of the religion.
A historical precedent
Ma Ju, a U.S.-based scholar of the Hui ethnic group, said China's efforts to Sinicize Islam had historical precedent, pointing to a failed attempt during the transition from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). ) to the Qing dynasty (1644-1911).
Today, Xi Jinping treats the issue as one of Chinese nationalism, he said.
The main goal of the Sinicization of Islam is the complete eradication of Muslims in China, he said. Ma
Ma Xingrui's concern over the three forces, a political phrase referring to ethnic separatism, religious extremism and violent terrorism in My Ju.
But Anders Corr said the Chinese government uses the phrase to justify its oppression of Uyghurs.
Beijing still uses the excuse of terrorism to bring Islam under its control and commit genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims, he said. There is little or no recent evidence of extremism in Xinjiang.
Edited by Roseanne Gerin and Joshua Lipes.
