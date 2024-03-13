Introducing Gus Miftah: Famous Cleric Consolidating Prabowo-Gibrans Victory

Part of Prabowo Subiantos' team's winning strategy for East and Central Java in last month's elections rested on the shoulders of an unusual cleric from Nadhlatul Ulama (NU), the largest Muslim organization mass from Indonesia.

Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka's presumed victory in the 2024 Indonesian Presidential Election (EP) cannot ignore the role of Nahdlatul Ulamas (NU) clerics.what is this). Prabowos' campaign team has changed its strategy from that used for SS2019, where it prioritized support for Islamists. ulama as Rizieq Shihab (former spiritual leader of the Islamic Defenders Front, FPI), Adi Hidayat (preacher of Muhammadiyah) and Abdoul Somad (Islamist preacher). During EP2024, the Prabowos campaign turned to traditional clerics such as Gus Miftah (full name Miftah Maulana Habiburrokhman) of NU.

Gus Miftah can be described as one of the Indonesian celebrities what is this which is popular among Javanese NU followers. He is the head of Pesantren Orak Aji (colloquially, Worthless Pesantren), in Sleman, Yogyakarta. Unlike figures like Abdul Somad, Adi Hidayat, Khalid Bassalamah and other N.U. what is thisGus Miftah tries to present himself as a complete but eccentric man cleric. His followers come from diverse backgrounds, including actors and political figures, as well as members of marginalized and poorer communities, while he sports long hair and dark glasses. In PE2024, Gus Miftah clearly played a role as an influencer and activist for the Prabowo-Gibran team.

If what is this should be involved in electoral politics is a long-standing debate in Indonesia. Kyais occupy a unique and special position, particularly among the communities from which they originate or in which they reside and work; Ideally, according to this author, they should remain politically neutral.

In Indonesian Islam, the position of a cleric relies less on academic and theological achievements than on social recognition. In the academic literature in anthropology and sociology on Indonesia on the clerichis position as cultural intermediary, scholar Clifford Geertz said, what is this can be agents of change and spokespersons for Islamic sciences. Notably, the distinguished position of a cleric is not reserved for Muslims but is also open to non-Muslims. For example, the late Gus Dur (President Abdurrahman Wahid), member of the Presidential Advisory Council Habib Luthfi and former UN President Said Aqil Siradj, had and have many non-Muslim friends and students.

However, since Indonesia introduced the direct EP system from 2004, the role of what is this in politics has been visible, where they are not only political figures but also political intermediaries. Many voters seek advice from their what is this when deciding who to vote for as their preferred candidates. Voters think that what is this, with their ability and authority, know more about these issues. Conversely, policies address what is this for electoral support, on the basis of mutual benefit and interest, such as donating to a certain clerics boarding school (Islamic boarding schools) in exchange for their political support. In this regard, many what is this can proactively promote and influence their community to choose a particular leader. Gus Miftah is one of them clericwho lobbied intensely in favor of Prabowo and Gibran in EP2024.

Gus Miftah even boasted of his closeness (with Prabowo) to the two other presidential candidates. Almost a year ago, Prabowos' opponents Anies Baswedan And Ganjar Pranowo noted Gus Miftah's tendency to support Prabowo. Gus Miftah also claimed to have approached Gibrán being Prabowos' running mate during the hajj months (starting at the end of June) in 2023, after Gus Miftah asked Widodos for permission.

Unlike previous clerics who blessed Prabowo in the previous EPs of 2014 and 2019, Gus Miftah not only publicly gave his blessing to Prabowo, but even pressured other vital figures to mobilize support for Prabowo- Gibran. Two hot spots have become Gus Miftah's favorite terrain: Central Java and East Java. These two provincial capitals of NU had also suggested that they were on the side of Prabowo-Gibran. Gus Miftah, one of NU's cultural managers ulama (who are not officially part of the organization's board) had been working in both provinces since at least September 2023 to strengthen Prabowo-Gibrans' support base.

Gus Miftah figured out how to win the hearts of NU fans (nahdliyyin) for the Prabowo-Gibrans victory.

Gus Miftah claimed that Prabowo had explicitly asked him to meet what is this, Habaib (the descendants of the Prophet Muhammad), and why-husband (colloquially, sons of important what is this) since September 2023. Gus Miftah, allegedly based on written instructions from Prabowo, consolidated the study sessions (studies) and courtesy visits (friendship) to these figures. The mission of Gus Miftah of Prabowos' campaign team was to do this throughout Indonesia, but he prioritized East and Central Java. He organized a rally with, it seems, 1,000 what is this in Pati, Central Java, to convince them to vote for Prabowo-Gibran.

Gus Miftah is the first character to convince the ulama from East Java, including Madura, to choose Prabowo-Gibran. Journalists filmed him making monetary policy in Pamekasan, Madura and even reported him to the General Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu). Bawaslu examined this case but did not decide on punishment for Gus Miftah, which surprised Ganjar Pranowo. In his defense, Gus Miftah argued that he was not part of Prabowos' national campaign team and claimed that the money he distributed to the population did not come from Prabowo but from a man rich from Madura.

Concerning the activities of Gus Miftah on behalf of Prabowo-Gibrans, Gus Kautsar (of Pesantren Ploso), Kyai Agoes Ali Masyhuri (Earth Sholawat progressive Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo) and Gus Iqdam (a popular cleric with over 70,000 students attending his weekly sermons) were the top three pro-Prabowo voters in East Java. Gus Iqdam said he found Prabowo's calm response to attacks from his PE2024 rivals interesting.

In this author's opinion, Gus Miftah has figured out how to win the hearts of NU followers (nahdliyyin) for the Prabowo-Gibrans victory. He even claimed that the late Gus Dur also supported Prabowo, using Prabowo's advantage (and taking it out of context) Testimony of Gus Durs that Prabowo was an honest character and would become president in his old age. Gus Miftah portrayed Prabowo as one of Gus Durs' students (artisan massage colloquially massage therapist), a story that makes sense in East Java.

Gus Miftah's success in promoting Prabowo-Gibran for PE2024 was based on his outspokenness as a supporter and his ability to talk with his comrades. what is this and several groups of potential voters. Arguably, Gus Miftah is an example of cleric who succeeded in transforming the role of what is this as cultural intermediaries in that of policy brokers.

2024/75