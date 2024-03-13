Trump, Biden secure 2024 presidential nominationsExBulletin





President Joe Biden, left, on January 5, and former Republican President Donald Trump, right, on January 19.

The general election rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Biden is now official.

Both men have now obtained the delegates required to be their respective party's candidates.

Biden and Trump have won almost every presidential election so far, but the important threshold of winning a majority of delegates to the party's conventions this summer has finally been reached. Tuesday's elections included primaries in Georgia, a key state for both parties, as well as Washington and Mississippi.

Trump was a de facto incumbent throughout the process, fending off several challengers while ceding a significant share of the vote to former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley.

Biden did not face serious opposition in the primaries, but opposition to his policies regarding Israel and Gaza led some delegates to no longer engage.

In his response to securing the nomination earlier in the evening, Biden lashed out at his expected challenger, front-runner Trump.

“Despite the challenges we faced when I took office, we are in the midst of a comeback: wages are rising faster than inflation, jobs are coming back, consumer confidence is soaring,” Biden said . “Amidst this progress, we face a grim reality: Liberty and democracy are in danger here at home in ways they have not been since the Civil War. Donald Trump is waging a campaign of resentment, vengeance and punishment that threatens the very idea of ​​America.”

Similarly, Trump went after Biden.

“It is my great honor to represent the Republican Party as a candidate for President. Our party is UNITED and STRONG, and fully understands that we are running against the worst, most incompetent, most corrupt, and most destructive in the history of the United States.” Trump said, citing border security, high interest rates and inflation and without evidence, that the United States was “a third world nation, using the injustice system to prey on his political opponent, ME! »

How did that happen

Polls in Georgia closed at 7 p.m. ET, those in Mississippi closed at 8 p.m. ET, those in Washington closed at 11 p.m. ET and the Hawaii GOP caucus ended at 2 a.m. ET. Wednesday. Biden secured the nomination shortly after winning the Georgia primary.

As of Tuesday, Biden had about 1,866 delegates short of the 1,968 needed to clinch the Democratic nomination. There were 254 delegates at stake in the March 12 Democratic election, and Biden won all six delegates from the Northern Mariana Islands on Tuesday morning.

For Trump, he needed 137 delegates before Tuesday. There were 161 up for grabs in the March 12 Republican election. Trump secured the nomination just after polls closed in Washington state, shortly after winning Mississippi as well as Georgia, a state where he faces criminal charges for a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election and other obstacles to his victory in November.

This is the third consecutive presidential cycle in which Trump will be the Republican Party nominee. And as he secures the nomination on March 12, he becomes the second-earliest Republican candidate and the third-earliest candidate in the modern era to clinch his party's spot at the top of the ticket.

