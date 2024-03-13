With 4 rallies, PM Modi will launch BJP's campaign in Karnataka this week | Bangalore News





Over the next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka and is expected to take part in four rallies between March 15 and 19 across the state. The first of the four rallies will be held in Kolar constituency on March 15. From March 17 to 19, the Prime Minister will be in the state for three consecutive days, participating in rallies in Shivamogga, Bidar and Dharwad respectively. Campaign events are announced even before the party selects candidates for elections. Although the Bharatiya Janata Party announced the first list of 195 candidates earlier this month, those from Karnataka were not announced due to seat-sharing negotiations with its coalition partner in the state, the JD( S). Sumalatha, the independent candidate from Mandya constituency, added to the BJP's difficulties in candidate selection, as well as social media campaigns against the likes of Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Shobha Karandlaje. Speaking to reporters recently, Sumalatha had expressed confidence of being represented by the BJP in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. However, the JD(S) is also interested in the ticket as the segment takes place in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysore region. The JD(S), which was planning to contest in five constituencies in Old Mysore, found its hopes dashed as the BJP leadership fielded only three of the state's 28 constituencies. The JD(S), it is learnt, is now pushing to contest in four constituencies in the state. There is also speculation that JD(S)-backed leaders may join the BJP and contest elections as part of the coalition deal. Karandlaje, meanwhile, is facing opposition from some party workers who shouted 'Shobha Go Back' slogans at a party meeting in Chikkamagaluru. She represents the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, which covers two districts. Those from Chikkamagaluru insist that a candidate from the hill district should be fielded for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Union Minister of State Bhagwanth Khuba, who represents Bidar, also faces opposition. Although BJP MP and former minister Prabhu Chauhan disagrees with Khuba, he has learned that other MPs from Bidar district are against the MoS for new and renewable energy. In Tumkur constituency, former minister V Somanna launched his campaign hoping that he would be present in the constituency. This has sparked opposition from workers who support another former minister, JC Madhuswamy, who is being considered as a candidate. Similarly, some former MPs from Mysuru region have expressed reservations over fielding Pratap Simha from Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha segment. While Simha is confident of being fielded for the third time in this segment, the name of Yaduveer Wodeyar of the Mysore royal family is also doing the rounds as a potential BJP candidate.

