EMERGING MARKETS-Asian Currencies Struggle Ahead of Powell Testimony, Indonesian Rupiah First Loser





* Thai stocks eye best day in 8 weeks * Jakarta stocks hit 7-week low * Thai baht faces worst day in five * Indonesian rupiah hits 8-week low By Roushni NAIR, March 7 (Reuters) – Most Asian currencies slipped on Tuesday, led by the Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht, as investors retreated from risky assets ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony. which could shed light on the magnitude of future rate hikes. The rupee weakened as much as 0.49% to its lowest level since January 12, while the Chinese yuan and South Korean won fell 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. However, losses on emerging Asian currencies were limited due to a slightly weaker greenback. The U.S. dollar index, which measures it against six of its main rivals, slipped after losing 0.26% overnight. “I expect most emerging Asian currencies to be stronger in the second half of this year, mainly due to an expected weakness in the U.S. dollar,” said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank. Powell is scheduled to deliver his semiannual testimony before Congress later today. It will be closely watched for clues about the extent and duration of the U.S. central bank's restrictive monetary policy, which aims to curb persistent inflation. Market participants are also eagerly awaiting February's U.S. jobs report, due Friday. Asian stock markets were generally higher, but Jakarta shares fell as much as 0.6%. Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday expressed support for an appeal against a controversial court ruling calling for the postponement of the 2024 presidential and general elections. “Many foreign investors may still be interested in Indonesian stocks because the consumer market is huge and the current valuation of the Jakarta Stock Exchange is quite attractive,” Panichpibool said, adding that the political situation would not have a prolonged negative effect on the rupiah. In Thailand, consumer prices rose 3.79% in February from a year earlier, lower than analysts had expected, mainly due to lower energy prices and food products. The Thai baht weakened 0.49%, while Bangkok stocks gained 0.8%. In the Philippines, annual inflation slowed for the first time in six months in February, thanks to lower transport and food prices. However, an interest rate hike at the central bank's March 23 meeting appears almost certain, as inflation still remains above its target range of 2% to 4%. The Philippine peso weakened 0.16%, while Manila stocks rose 1.03%. Singapore and Malaysia stocks rose 0.22% and 0.47%, respectively, while China stocks fell 0.84%. Separately, most emerging Asian equity markets outside China saw foreign capital outflows in February, as strong U.S. economic data stoked fears that the Fed would keep rates higher than expected. foreseen. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian benchmark 10-year yields rise 1.1 basis points to 6.968% ** Malaysia's Cenbank to keep rates at 2.75% in March – Reuters poll ** Indian markets closed for public holiday ** China's January-February exports down 6.8% year-on-year Asian stock indices and currencies at 0658 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.00 -3.53 0.25 10.08 China India – +0.99 – -2.18 Indonesia -0.44 +1.35 -0.42 -1.05 a Malaysia +0.02 – 1.68 0.46 -2.42 Philippines -0.09 +1.03 0.80 2.41 nes South Korea Singapore -0.02 -0.41 0.17 -0.20 e Taiwan -0, 08 +0.35 0.60 12.17 Thailand -0.30 +0.14 0.80 -2.93 (Statement by Roushni Nair in Bangalore; editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/emerging-markets-asian-currencies-struggle-073644065.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos