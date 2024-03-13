PA leaders consider Holocaust a crime against Palestinians

For years, the Palestinian Authority (PA) has defined its situation as a Holocaust-like tragedy affecting Palestinians.

Today, senior PA leaders are invoking the Holocaust to say that the Palestinian experience is at a new level. worse as the atrocities committed against the Jews. All this with the aim of demonizing the Jewish people and therefore inciting violence against them.

In an interview with the Voice of Palestine Posted on Facebook on February 10, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, who is advisor to PA leader Mahmoud Abbas on religious affairs and Islamic relations, said:

It may be that what the Palestinian people are currently experiencing was not experienced by humanity during World War II, nor by humanity during World War II. [any] war. The tragedies, massacres and holocaust linked to the operation carried out by Israel, the occupying state, in the Gaza Strip this didn't happen even during WWII, which they talk about all the time, about the Holocaust they suffered. Now they are doing something worse and a new criminal holocaust against the Palestinian people. [emphasis added]

In another Facebook post, the same Al-Habbash, who is also PA Supreme Sharia Judge and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Sharia Justice, presented another video of himself with text that read:

The Gaza Strip is to be subjected to a burnt offering and the famine resulting from Israeli aggression and the war of annihilation that Israel is waging under American auspices. [emphasis added]

In the video of his interview with Egypt Extra TV News on February 24, Al-Habbash went on to say:

We stand before a burnt offeringfacing a massacre, facing a human tragedy which is unfolding before the eyes of the world, and there are still those, and more precisely the United States, who continue to give the green light so that this aggression continues to do even more of victims. [emphasis added]

Another senior PA official, Mundir Mari, who is a member of the Palestinian National Council, said in a YouTube video posted on the Falestinona channel, which serves Fatah's Information and Culture Commission in Lebanon:

I compare Netanyahu to [Joseph] Goebbels, who was the Nazi propaganda minister … From now on we are going in the same direction and on the same path. Goebbels was the propaganda minister, and he now has parallels with Benjamin Netanyahu, [Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel] Smotrich, and [Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar] My name is Gvir. [emphasis added]

The Palestinian National Council, which is the legislative body of the PLO, again used the term Nazi in a statement:

8 March [2024] [i.e., International Womens Day] comes this year at a time when Palestinian women are experiencing the darkest days in modern history, both in the West Bank and Jerusalem [sic., apparent intent is and in the Gaza Strip]and are suffering at Nazi military checkpoints. [emphasis added] [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 9, 2024]

These statements follow a CBC interview with Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub, in which he said:

The scale of the aggression against the Gaza Strip is unprecedented in history. In other words, there has been no precedent for the scale of casualties, the scale of destruction, and the scale of murder and genocide. even during World War II. [emphasis added] [Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub, Facebook page, Feb. 3, 2024]

These PA officials' attempts to reframe the Holocaust as a Palestinian experience are part of their subversive campaign to portray the Jewish people as monsters, and thus justify terror. Comparing contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis, the campaign is revealed as one of the manifestations of anti-Semitism described by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

It is time for the world to recognize the anti-Semitism of the Palestinian Authority and begin to condemn it.

The author contributes to Palestine Media Watch, where a version of this article first appearance.