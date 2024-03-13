Why Donald Trump reversed the TikTok ban





As Congress moves forward with legislation that could ban TikTok, the popular platform has found an unlikely ally in Washington: Donald Trump.

Over the past week, Trump has railed against a bill that would remove TikTok from U.S. app stores unless its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, sells its stake. For many, this decision came out of left field. As president, Trump signed an executive order banning TikTok unless it was acquired by a U.S. company, alleging that the Chinese government was using the video-sharing service to surveil millions of Americans. The order never took effect after being challenged in federal court.

But now Trump sees some use in helping keep TikTok going, especially after President Joe Biden said he would sign the bill. Frankly, there are a lot of people on TikTok who love it, he told CNBC. There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who would go crazy without it.

The former president's about-face sparked allegations that he was pandering to a powerful donor with a stake in ByteDance. But part of his calculus, several sources familiar with Trump's thinking tell TIME, is the opportunity to make gains with young voters by protecting their beloved platform.

He realizes many people would be upset if it were banned, said a Trump operative working on the re-election effort. Now, Trump and Biden are on opposing sides on an issue where young voters clearly favor not banning TikTok.

Trump has other reasons for this change of heart. This month he approached the anti-tax group Club for Growth, which opposes the bill. Earlier this year, the organization admitted defeat in a costly effort to prevent Trump from winning the GOP nomination. We're in love again, Trump recently said at a gathering of his donors, according to Politico. The group opposes the bill, like one of its benefactors, billionaire Jeff Yass, whose investment company owns 15% of ByteDance. To bolster this effort, the Club for Growth hired Kellyanne Conway, a longtime Trump loyalist, to defend TikTok on Capitol Hill.

At the same time, Trump fears the legislation will strengthen one of his enemies: Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram. The former president blames social media company founder Mark Zuckerberg for donating $400 million in 2020 to help state and local governments hold their elections amid a pandemic by facilitating mail-in voting, the system that Trump baselessly denigrates as rife with fraud.

Trump and his allies also accuse the company of suppressing conservative content and reporting harmful to Democrats. Zuckerberg's censorship of Hunter Biden's laptop story helped Democrats significantly in 2020, says Trump ally and GOP consultant Alex Bruesewitz.

After a House committee voted 50-0 last week in favor of the bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok in the United States, lobbyists and TikTok users bombarded lawmakers in order to thwart the measure. Biden's support and Trump's opposition have created surprising fault lines on the Hill. The full House is expected to pass the bill on Wednesday, but it faces an uphill climb in the Senate.

Biden's 2020 victory was fueled by the youth vote, according to an analysis by Tufts University researchers that found young voters preferred Biden to Trump by a 25-point margin. But recent polls show that this gap is narrowing. An Axios-Generation Lab survey last month of voters under 35 found Biden leading by just four percentage points.

It is not certain that this trend will continue. Young progressives rebelled against Biden for supporting Israel's war against Hamas, contributing to the lowest approval ratings of his presidency. But Democratic activists are betting that most young voters will flock to Biden next November, fearing the consequences of a second Trump term for abortion rights and the future of democracy.

Many of these young voters are on TikTok. A Pew Research survey last year found that a third of U.S. adults under the age of 30 regularly check TikTok for news. Several surveys show that the social media platform is the top source of news and information among Generation Z.

This is not to say that TikTok is exclusively a haven for socially progressive content. It is also a popular platform for Trump supporters. The Nelk Boys, whose podcast Trump has appeared on twice, have 4.6 million followers on TikTok. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has 1.3 million. Time and time again, it's a place where pro-Trump content has gone viral. The right-wing account American Wire News garnered more than 6.5 million views on a recent clip of Trump bringing onto the stage a supporter who had kicked out a heckler at one of his rallies.

Social media experts say TikTok can be a useful mobilization tool for MAGA faithful. It has a highly personalized algorithm, says Ashley Johnson, a policy analyst at the Foundation for Information Technology and Innovation in Washington. This can amplify the filter bubbles we create for ourselves by seeing mostly, or even only, political content we agree with.

The strategy worked. TikTok grew 12% between 2021 and 2023. It is now used by more than 150,000 million Americans, making it one of the most popular apps in the country. That galloping growth, members of Trump's inner circle say, helps explain why Trump has gone from trying to ban it to becoming its most prominent defender. TikTok is more relevant today than when this executive order was written, Trump operative says.

Some of his allies expect him to make it a campaign issue. That's now Biden's ban, Bruesewitz says, and tens of millions of young voters know it.

