Biden and Trump secure their parties' presidential nominations





Even presidents can't reverse time, so Joe Biden can't do much to defuse one of his major general election liabilities due to his advanced age.

But Biden, 81, appears to be in much better shape on this issue than he was a week ago and not just because he surpassed the magic number of convention delegates needed to clinch the nomination Democrat in 2024 Tuesday evening.

The President's vigorous State of the Union address partly reset the political discourse and continues to bear fruit. The prime-time look at Biden in his element, dominating the stage, offered a robust counter-image to the one Americans have sometimes seen of a disoriented statesman citing telephone conversations with deceased European leaders and confused Mexico and Egypt in a press conference meant to resolve the age problem.

However, one person who is not ready to let go of the age issue is former President Donald Trump, who is 77 years old himself. He posted video of Biden tripping on the steps of Air Force One and falling off his bike, seeking to revive his long life. narrative term about his rival. Former presidents' focus on Biden's age reflects the fact that one good week won't change the harsh reality of the next eight months. Any signs of fragility on the campaign trail will reignite doubts about Biden's ability to not only serve but beat Trump when he is underwater in several swing states and on key election issues.

Biden has implicitly acknowledged that this will remain a vulnerability. In an advert released this weekend, he said: “I'm not a young man, that's no secret. But here I am, I understand how to get things done for the American people. Biden supporters often complain that there are double standards when it comes to age, since Trump hasn't been far behind Biden for years. But the ex-president's bluster and bluster tend to undercut those criticisms, something the Biden camp acknowledges by sometimes implicitly asserting that even though the president is old, he doesn't pose a savage threat to the rule of law and the Constitution like its predecessor.

