(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly made a secret visit to Venezuela last month, engaging in unofficial talks with the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro. The clandestine meeting, revealed by the Sunday Times, sparked speculation about the nature and purpose of Johnson's visit, particularly given ongoing concerns from Ukraine's Western allies over Venezuela's potential arms supply to the Russia. Sources, choosing to remain anonymous, revealed that Johnson spent less than 24 hours in Venezuela, arriving on a private jet from a vacation home in the neighboring Dominican Republic. Discussions between the two leaders reportedly covered topics including the normalization of relations between London and Caracas, the prospects of free and fair presidential elections in Venezuela later this year and the long-running dispute with Guyana over 62 000 square miles of oil and minerals. rich region around the Essequibo River, former British colony. While initial reports suggested the secretive nature of Johnson's visit, the former prime minister's spokesperson later confirmed the trip to Sky News. The objective, according to the spokesperson, was to highlight the importance for Venezuela of adopting a true democratic process. The visit reportedly received the “active support” of British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The spokesperson highlighted Johnson's message to the Venezuelan government, saying there can be no hope of normalizing relations until the country fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors. Additionally, Johnson defended Ukraine's victory, thereby aligning himself with the concerns of Ukraine's Western supporters. As details of Johnson's secret diplomacy emerge, questions arise about the motivations for the visit, its implications for international relations and its potential impact on Venezuela's current geopolitical challenges. This revelation highlights the intricacies of diplomatic maneuvering, underscoring the delicate balance between nurturing relationships and resolving critical issues on the global stage. MENAFN12032024000045015687ID1107965842

