Turkey is not a friend of the West





Turkey has repeatedly proven in recent years that it is no longer worthy of Western support due to its open hostility towards our other friends in its neighborhood. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel and pledged support for Hamas. This is alarming, as Turkey is a member of NATO and is supposed to be an ally of Western causes. At least that is how the incompetent globalist organizations of the West continue to perceive it. Since the Palestinian terrorist attack in southern Israel on October 7 last year, which brutally took the lives of more than 1,200 innocent people, Muslim groups around the world have become extremely undisciplined and hostile towards Jews and their supporters. Turkey is no different. Saturday, Erdogan said: No one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them. He followed this treacherous devotion with the absurd assertion that [Israeli President] Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, write their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today's Nazis. The Jews are unfortunately not the only historical victims of Turkish threats. The head of Turkey's National Defense Commission visited Azerbaijan in January to suggest another potential Armenian genocide in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The West has largely ignored Armenia's desperate pleas to buy Azerbaijani oil. For this reason, either Armenia will suffer another violent invasion or it will seek support from Iran due to Western neglect and become hostile to the West. Even NATO allies are not safe from Turkey violent threats. Also in January, Erdogan said our struggle was not limited to expelling the enemy. [Christian Greeks] of our lands and throw them into the sea from Izmir. A week later, Turkish analysts were discussing live on television how they could blow up Athens. Even more damaging to the West is Turkey's relatively warm relations with Russia. While NATO engages in a proxy war against Russia via Ukraine, Turkey continues its normal relations with that country. She hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin there in February. And Turkey continues to buy crude oil from Russia despite strict NATO sanctions. For this, Putin considers Turkey as a good friend. Somehow, undeterred by all those bright red flags, the gloriously competent US Congress authorized the sale of 40 combat aircraft to Turkey so that it votes for Sweden to join NATO. Another fantastic use of American resources. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER By its actions this year alone, Turkey has established itself as the most questionable addition to Western security. Given its historical hostility towards Jews, Christians and Western society, this should not come as such a surprise. The more the West pretends that Turkey is part of it, the more it embeds itself in messy political situations and perhaps even other wars in the near future. Parker Miller is a Washington Examiner Winter 2024 Fellow.

