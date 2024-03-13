Donald Trump's actions criticized by judge





The judge overseeing Donald Trump's secret trial has denounced the former president's attempts to delay the proceedings.

During the trials, Judge Juan Merchan criticized the timing of Trump's legal team's request to postpone the New York trial scheduled for March 25, where Trump will face 34 counts, while the court Supreme decides whether the former president can invoke absolute immunity. .

The context

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges related to so-called “hush money.” He had his former lawyer Michael Cohen pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her alleged affair with the former president secret before the 2016 election. Trump listed the payment to Cohen as ” legal fees” in his company’s records.

Trump also faces a federal trial as part of special prosecutor Jack Smith's investigation into his alleged criminal attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The former president has appealed to the Supreme Court to have the The election obstruction case be dismissed on the grounds that he can claim absolute immunity because the allegations relate to the Republican's time in the White House. The nation's highest court will hear arguments on the immunity defense claims in April.

Former President Donald Trump attends his civil trial for fraud on November 6, 2023 in New York. The former president's request to delay his hush money case has been criticized. Former President Donald Trump attends his civil trial for fraud on November 6, 2023 in New York. The former president's request to delay his hush money case has been criticized. Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images What we know

Trump's legal team did not argue that the business records falsification lawsuit should be dismissed because of the immunity claim, but that some evidence should not be presented in court if the Supreme Court rules in its favor. favor.

The former president's lawyers argued that prosecutors planned to present evidence related to Trump's tenure, including statements about Cohen that Trump posted on Twitter, now called X, in 2018.

In response, Merchan responded to the request to delay the trial for falsifying business records shortly before proceedings began.

The judge also ordered that the former president seek permission before making future motions before the trial begins on March 25.

“Defendant fails to explain the reason for the late filing, just two and a half weeks before jury selection was to begin,” Merchan wrote.

“Effective today, the parties are ordered to obtain leave of the Court before filing additional motions by March 25, 2024.”

Merchan added that in the future, parties will have to file a one-page letter to the courts, in which they will have to explain the basis of the motion and the relief sought. The opposing party will then have one day to respond, if they wish.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's legal team for comment via email.

Views

Lisa Rubin, an attorney and legal analyst for MSNBC, wrote on reasons of immunity – and that Judge Merchan is very upset. .

“From now on, both parties must obtain his permission before filing any further motions before the trial begins on 3/25. Ouch.”

And after

Merchan has yet to rule on whether to delay the March 25 trial over Trump's immunity claim, although he is unlikely to do so.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments to resolve Trump's immunity defense in the April 22 federal election obstruction trial.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-judge-merchan-stormy-daniels-hush-money-case-legal-latest-1878228 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos