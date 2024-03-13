Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump win the nominations, setting the stage for a grueling general election rematch.





WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clinched their parties' presidential nominations Tuesday with decisive victories in a series of low-key primaries, setting up a general election rematch that many voters don't want.

The outcome of the competitions in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington State was never in doubt. Neither Biden, a Democrat, nor Trump, a Republican, faced major opposition. But the scale of their victories gave each the majority of delegates they needed to claim their party's nomination at the summer national conventions.

Even halfway through the presidential primary calendar, Tuesday marked a watershed moment for a nation uncomfortable with its 2024 choices.

There is no longer any doubt that the fall elections will be marked by a rematch between two imperfect and unpopular presidents. At 81, Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. history, while Trump, 77, faces decades in prison as a defendant in four criminal cases. Their rematch – the first between two US presidents since 1912 – is sure to deepen the country's searing political and cultural divisions over the next eight months.

In a statement, Biden celebrated his nomination while portraying Trump as a serious threat to democracy.

Trump, Biden said, is “waging a campaign of resentment, vengeance and retribution that threatens the very idea of ​​America.”

He continued: “I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have once again trusted me to lead our party – and our country – at a time when the threat that Trump represents has become bigger. bigger than ever. »

On the eve of Tuesday's primaries, Trump acknowledged that Biden would be the Democratic nominee, although he was concerned about the president's age.

“I guess he’ll be the nominee,” Trump said of Biden on CNBC. “I am his only opponent other than life, life itself.”

Both candidates dominated Tuesday's primaries in the swing state of Georgia, deep-red Mississippi and Democratic-leaning Washington state. The vote took place later in the Hawaii Republican caucus.

Despite their tough talk, the road ahead will not be easy for either presumptive candidate.

Trump faces 91 counts in four criminal cases involving his manipulation of classified documents and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, among other alleged crimes. He also faces increasingly pointed questions about his political plans and his relationships with some of the world's most dangerous dictators. Trump met privately Friday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn, who has rolled back democracy in his country.

Biden, who will be 86 when his next term ends, is working to assure a skeptical electorate that he is still physically and mentally capable of thriving in the world's most important job. Voters in both parties are unhappy with his handling of immigration and inflation.

And he faces further dissension within his party's progressive base, angry that he has not done more to stop Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Activists and religious leaders in Washington encouraged Democrats to vote “no strings attached” to show their outrage.

In Seattle, Bella Rivera, a 26-year-old voter, said she hoped her “no-strings-attached” vote would serve as a wake-up call for the Democratic Party.

“If you really want our votes, if you want to win this election, you're going to have to show a little more support for Palestinian liberation – that's something that's very important to us – and stop funding Israel,” Rivera said. , a preschool teacher who uses pronouns.

Nearly 3,000 miles away in Georgia, retiree Donna Graham said she would have preferred another Republican candidate over Trump, but she said she would never vote for Biden in the general election.

“He wasn’t my first choice, but he’s the best thing,” Graham said of Trump. “It’s sad that it’s the same old game from four years ago.”

