PM Modi lays foundation stone for 3 semiconductor projects worth 1.25 lakh crore | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor projects worth around 1.25 lakh crore through video conferencing. He also addressed the youth across the country on the occasion. Narendra Modi (HT file) The foundation stone was laid for three crucial projects: semiconductor manufacturing plant in Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat; Outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facilities at Morigaon in Assam and Sanand in Gujarat. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. March 13, 2024 – a special day in India's efforts to become a semiconductor hub. Tomorrow we will participate in the Indias Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat program and lay the foundation stones of three semiconductor facilities worth over Rs. 4,000.1.25 lakh crore, Modi said in an article on x. Among the highlights of the program will be the participation of students from more than 60,000 institutions. I would invite young people, and particularly those passionate about technology, to join the program of tomorrow, he added. Also read: Micron begins construction of $2.75 billion semiconductor plant in Gujarat The projects are in line with the Prime Minister's vision to position India as a leading global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, thereby creating ample employment opportunities for youth across the country, according to the PMO. The Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) semiconductor manufacturing plant will be established by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the amended scheme for setting up semiconductor plants in India. With an investment exceeding Rs. 91,000 crore, this will mark the inauguration of the country's first commercial semiconductor factory. Also read: Ashwini Vaishnaw explains Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 20-year semiconductor plan The outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing facility at Morigaon will be developed by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the amended program for semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP), with an investment of approximately 27 trillion. The OSAT facility at Sanand will be established by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the Modified Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) Program, with an investment of approximately 7,500 million. Also read: India eyes key role in semiconductor supply chain: PM Modi These initiatives will strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in India, thereby providing a strong foundation for its growth. The facilities are expected to generate employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the semiconductor industry and boost job creation in related sectors such as electronics and telecommunications.

