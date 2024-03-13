Donald Trump and Joe Biden win their party's nomination





President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump secured the delegates needed to clinch their party's presidential nominations on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, cementing a rematch of the general election in November.

The men and their campaigns had long awaited this moment. Mr. Biden faced only token opposition in the Democratic primary, as is typical for a sitting president, while Mr. Trump had been his party's dominant favorite for months.

Their collision in November began to look even more likely after Mr. Trump won a decisive victory in Iowa in January. His victory cleared the field of all but one of his main Republican rivals and put him on the path to his party's nomination. His latest challenger in the primary, Nikki Haley, suspended her campaign last week, paving an already remarkably obstacle-free path for a candidate facing considerable legal problems.

The Associated Press named Mr. Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee after projecting his victory in Georgia, while Mr. Trump was named the presumptive Republican nominee after winning Republican elections in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state.

Tuesday's results set the stage for a 2024 general election campaign that, lasting just under eight months, is expected to be one of the longest in modern American history and will be the first presidential revenge of the country for almost 70 years.

Already, Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden had turned their attention away from the primaries. While the president faces no major challenger, Mr. Biden's campaign speeches have focused not only on his record, but also on the danger he says posed by Mr. Trump.

In a statement, Mr. Biden said he is honored that Democratic voters have once again trusted me to lead our party and our country at a time when the threat posed by Trump is greater than ever.

And even as Mr. Trump worked to eliminate his Republican rivals, his campaign speeches centered on criticism of Mr. Biden and his insistence on the need to end the primaries quickly so that his party could focus its energy and its resources on November.

In a video posted to social media by his campaign after clinching the nomination, Mr. Trump called Tuesday a big victory day, but said it was immediately time to focus on defeating Mr. Biden in november. I want to thank everyone, but more importantly, we have to get to work to beat Joe Biden, he said.

Neither man will be officially selected until his party conventions this summer. But Mr. Biden has already used the political and financial apparatus of the Democratic National Committee. And last week, the Trump campaign effectively took control of the Republican National Committee, imposing massive layoffs on Monday to reshape the party's operations.

The fact that Mr. Trump was able to block the Republican nomination relatively quickly demonstrates the hold he has maintained on the party and its conservative base, despite his defeat in 2020 and the failure of his efforts to unseat him; a series of disappointing midterm defeats by candidates he supported; and his 91 criminal charges in four criminal cases.

The former president won nearly every nominating contest awarding delegates, with Ms. Haley scoring victories only in Vermont and Washington, D.C., where she became the first woman to win a Republican presidential primary or caucus .

But Mr. Trump's rapid path to the nomination also reflects a behind-the-scenes effort by him and his political team to bend the rules about primaries and delegates in his favor. The rules that states use to award delegates to particular candidates are decided by state party officials, and Mr. Trump and his advisers have built relationships with those officials to smooth his path.

In one critical example, Mr. Trump's campaign worked to shape California's rules, leading party officials to adopt a system that would award the state's delegates to a candidate who won 50 percent of the vote statewide. State. This threshold favored Mr. Trump, the only candidate to have voted at this level.

Mr. Trump finally won the California primary last week, a major moment in the delegate race. California's 169 delegates gave him 14 percent of the 1,215 delegates needed to win the nomination.

Likewise, Mr. Biden has faced little opposition in his march to the nomination, largely dominating each election. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the political scion and environmental lawyer, dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination to run as an independent. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help guru Marianne Williamson never attracted more than a fraction of the vote.

Both men's strength in their primaries could mask weaknesses within their coalitions that could pose challenges for them in November, especially since the 2020 elections were decided by narrow margins in only a handful of states .

In some areas where Mr. Trump won convincingly as Republicans, his results are still comparatively weaker among voters in suburban areas and those who identify as moderates or independents. Such groups, whose support Mr. Trump lost in 2020, could prove crucial in hotly contested battleground states.

Mr. Biden, for his part, faced a campaign in several primary states that urged voters to protest his handling of Israel's war in Gaza by voting without commitment. Losing the support of these voters in the fall could weaken the coalition that helped Mr. Biden oust Mr. Trump in 2020.

During Mr. Biden's first term, voters have questioned his age and record, even as economic indicators improve. The president has shown weakness toward young people and black and Hispanic voters, key groups in the coalition that propelled him to victory last time.

Mr. Biden is viewed unfavorably by a majority of Americans as a precarious position for a president seeking re-election, although so is Mr. Trump.

Both campaigns argued that voters who supported them in previous years would return to them as the choice crystallized.

Mr. Biden and his allied groups also have a significant financial advantage over Mr. Trump, whose legal fees are taking a toll.

With Tuesday's victories, Mr. Trump locked up the nomination before any of his four criminal cases went to trial. His Manhattan criminal case, which stems from a hush-money payment to a porn star in 2016, is scheduled to go to trial March 25 and last six weeks.

Mr. Trump's lawyers had argued, unsuccessfully, that the timing would interfere with his presidential campaign, citing in part the timing of the primaries.

More recently, Mr. Trump's legal team made a last-ditch effort to delay the trial before it began. In court papers released Monday, his lawyers argued that the trial should not proceed until the Supreme Court decides whether Mr. Trump is immune from prosecution in his criminal case in Washington, which involves accusations that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election.

It is unlikely that the judge in the New York case, Juan M. Merchan, will grant this request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/12/us/politics/trump-republican-nomination.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos