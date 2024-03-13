Narendra Modi Semiconductor Chip Plant Factory Unit Facility Gujarat Assam Stone Lay Speech Watch Live Stream Indias Techade Chips for Viksit Bharat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' event on March 13, laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam, collectively valued at around Rs 1 .25 lakh crore. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones virtually and addressed the crowd through video conferencing. The audience was marked by students from more than 60,000 colleges, universities and educational institutes, the Prime Minister said. PM Modi also said that “Taiwan leaders” joined the meeting virtually. The Prime Minister's vision aims to position India as a leading hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technological innovation, with a focus on creating vast employment opportunities for the youth of the country. ALSO READ: Quantum computing touted as being at the center of India's 'Techade'. Is this really the future? “The real stakeholders are young people” “Today's event is an event of youth's dreams. The real stakeholders in India's future are the youth,” the Prime Minister said during his speech. “Today, young people see how India is working tirelessly for progress, for self-reliance and for its presence in the global supply chain.” Prime Minister Modi praised the technological feats achieved by the youth of this country, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to translate their speeches in real time into several Indian languages ​​​​and share them with thousands of listeners at across the country almost seamlessly. “For various reasons, India was left behind in the first and second industrial revolutions. However, India is confidently pioneering Industry 4.0,” the Prime Minister noted. The event was also attended by several other dignitaries from the country, including Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who said the chips manufactured at the Morigaon plant in Assam would be used in electric vehicles. “The electric chips will be used in all electric vehicles manufactured in America, Europe, Japan and India,” Vaishnaw said. ALSO READ: How AI-generated deepfakes play a role in Indian elections 2024. What users can do to avoid pitfalls Where are semiconductor facilities installed The first of these projects is a semiconductor manufacturing plant, which is expected to be established in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat. Representing an investment exceeding Rs 91,000 crore, this facility marks the first commercial semiconductor factory in India. Additionally, Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) is expected to build the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam, with an investment of around Rs 27,000 crore. Meanwhile, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited will establish another OSAT facility at Sanand, Gujarat, with a total investment of around Rs 7,500 crore. These companies are poised to strengthen the Indian semiconductor ecosystem, thereby laying the foundation for sustainable growth in the sector. Furthermore, they are expected to create a wealth of employment opportunities for the country's youth, not only in the semiconductor industry but also in related sectors such as electronics and telecommunications.

