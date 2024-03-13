Trump secures delegates for the GOP nomination, setting up a 2024 rematch with Biden. What does this mean for the elections?





Former President Donald Trump has secured enough delegates to seal the Republican presidential nomination, NBC News projects, setting up a 2024 rematch with President Joe Biden, who NBC News reported earlier Tuesday evening clinched the Democratic nomination .

Trump entered Tuesday's elections in Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington as the presumptive nominee after defeating all of his primary opponents, while Biden faced little opposition in his primaries. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley ended her bid for the Republican nomination last week after winning a single state on Super Tuesday.

Trump's projected victories Tuesday night pushed him past the 1,215 delegate mark, the “magic number” needed to secure a majority at the GOP convention in July in Milwaukee. Those delegates will be required by party rules to support him, even as he faces imminent trials on four separate indictments.

The general election begins with Biden's popularity falling below 40% in a series of recent polls, below Trump, who also remains unpopular. While Biden has led Trump in virtually every major poll in 2020, recent polls have shown the race virtually tied or with Trump holding a slight advantage, with voters raising concerns about Biden's age and issues Trump's legal documents.

While Biden ran virtually unopposed on the Democratic side, Trump navigated a Republican primary that included a handful of prominent politicians. He won all but two elections (in Vermont and Washington, D.C.) through Tuesday and thus retained his hold on the Republican primary electorate.

Candidates who ran against him as vocal critics, such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former Representative Will Hurd of Texas were unable to gain traction. ground. Those seeking to present themselves as Trump 2.0, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, have been unable to break Trump's hold on the party.

His former vice president, Mike Pence, found himself unable to step out of his shadow, but also unable to appeal to Trump supporters after defying Trump's wishes and failing to move to block the certification of 2020 elections on January 6, 2021.

Haley ultimately turned her campaign into a destination for the share of Republican voters who desperately want their party to change course from Trump, but her standing among Republican voters fell overall as she intensified her anti-Trump rhetoric .

At times it seemed like two GOP presidential primaries were happening in parallel, one with Trump largely refusing to engage with the rest of the field as the heavy favorite and another featuring the rest of the field jostling for a distant second place.

Initially, some Republicans thought Trump could be beaten. DeSantis, a popular general in the GOP culture wars who in 2022 scored the biggest victory in a Florida gubernatorial race since 1982, briefly led Trump in hypothetical head-to-head contests. DeSantis and his supporters believed he could wrest support from Trump, especially after Trump-backed candidates underperformed in the same 2022 midterm elections that DeSantis dominated.

But DeSantis' campaign stumbled and never quite regained its place in the polls, in part because of early attacks from the Trump team aimed at preventing his rise. Questions about campaign strategy and finances emerged just months after his candidacy, he replaced his campaign manager over the summer, and his well-funded super PAC clashed both internally and with the countryside.

Haley's campaign got off to a slow start, but her stock has risen steadily over the course of this year. Capitalizing on that momentum, Haley's campaign waited until the fall to start spending big, and she moved into the second group of candidates, finishing just 2 percentage points behind DeSantis in Iowa.

Unable to gain momentum in Iowa, DeSantis suspended his campaign, elevating Haley into a head-to-head battle against Trump. But she continued to poll poorly with Republican voters, relying largely on support from self-identified independents and Democrats in states that allowed them to participate in GOP nomination races, a dynamic that significantly limited its ceiling even though it expressed the discontent of many voters. with Trump.

In all that time, Trump has not participated in a single GOP presidential primary debate. His campaign even asked the Republican National Committee to cancel last fall's debates.

Four indictments for allegations ranging from paying hush money to an adult film actress to mishandling classified documents to efforts to overturn the 2020 election to civil judgments for corporate fraud and defamation linked to a perpetrator's rape allegation have not stopped Trump from maintaining his grip. on the GOP primary electorate (and they may have helped Republicans rally around him).

After his victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, then-RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Fox News that she believed voters had sent a “clear” message that Trump would be the nominee, even if Haley was still an active candidate.

And despite those words and his long history of support, Trump called for McDaniel's resignation as party leader shortly afterward. Trump's favorite picks, former North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley and the former president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, took the RNC reins this month as chair and co -president, respectively, as Trump takes over the presidency of the Republican Party. and its singular standard-bearer.

