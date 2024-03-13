Ministry of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform





President Joko Widodo attended the inauguration of the Paralympic Training Center in Karanganyar Regency, Central Java Province, Friday, March 8, 2024. Photo: BPMI Setpres/Rusman President Joko Widodo attended the groundbreaking or revolutionary Paralympic Training Center in Karanganyar Regency, Central Java Province, Friday, March 8, 2024. This training center is designed to improve the performance of Indonesian Paralympic athletes. In his speech, President Jokowi said that the construction of this training center has been planned for a long time and is now starting to come true. “This idea has been around for a long time and thank God we can implement it this year and God willing it will be completed this year,” President Jokowi said. The training center, which covers an area of ​​80,000 square meters, has an estimated budget of IDR 409 billion. This facility will have a gym, a dormitory consisting of two five-story towers with a capacity of 188 rooms, as well as various sports facilities such as swimming pools, sports fields, etc. The GOR will be equipped with a main swimming pool, a pond recoverythere is one for boccia, for shooting, for table tennis, for badminton and a multifunctional room, he explained. There is a football field, a 400-meter athletics track, 8 100-meter running tracks, there is a long jump, shot put and high jump track, all completed, has he added. These sports facilities were built according to international standards for athletes with disabilities. The President also highlighted the importance of this training center in helping Indonesian Paralympic athletes reach greater heights. I hope training center “For these Paralympic athletes, we can make the best use of them to train, motivate them, and we will all train diligently to achieve better results,” the president said. With its location near Mount Lawu and fresh air, it is hoped that this training center can become an ideal place for athletes to train. President Jokowi also expressed hope that the achievements of Indonesian athletes, especially in the ASEAN Paralympics and Asian Paralympics, can continue to improve and make the nation proud. “I hope that the achievements made will improve and become a source of inspiration and make the nation and the state proud,” he said. President Jokowi was also accompanied on this occasion by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo and Acting TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto. Acting Central Java Governor Nana Sudjana. Regent of Karanganyar Timotius Suryadi, General Chairman of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Senny Marbun and special staff of President Angkie Yudistia. (BPMI Setpres)

