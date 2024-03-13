Stephen King ridicules Donald Trump





Stephen King has not finished criticizing Donald Trump on social networks, turning Fox News' ridicule of Joe Biden towards the former president.

The horror author watched the network's The Five on Monday, in which one of the hosts referred to Biden as “Old Yeller.” They then explained that the president's reelection team would spend $30 million on ad buys as he quickly launches into the U.S. general election campaign.

The hosts also used the segment to criticize verbal gaffes by Biden, 81, during his public appearances, which is a sticking point for Republican voters.

Stephen King on June 3, 2013 in New York and Donald Trump on March 5, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. King once again took to social media to criticize the former president. Stephen King on June 3, 2013 in New York and Donald Trump on March 5, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. King once again took to social media to criticize the former president. Jim Spellman/Win McNamee/WireImage/Getty Images

However, King took issue with the media coverage. “The Five on Fox News calls Biden Old Yeller. Good nickname, bad candidate. Trump is the one who thinks he's running against Obama,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Newsweek emailed representatives for King, Biden, former President Barack Obama and Trump for comment on Tuesday.

King's post – viewed 331,400 times at the time of writing – refers to Trump, 77, who repeatedly referred to Obama as the current US president during his election campaign. However, Trump insists that calling Biden “Obama” is not a mistake at all. In a post he shared on Truth Social in November 2023, the former president said he was doing it “sarcastically” because he believes Obama is running things from behind the scenes.

King's posts always prove divisive, and many people took to the comments to respond to his latest.

“Anyone with half a brain knows Obama is involved. Come on, Steve,” one person wrote.

“Most people think Obama runs this country from his basement. Trump is probably right about that, he seems to always be right,” said another.

A third added: “Like many of us, Trump doesn't believe Biden is responsible for anything.” When Biden says he's going to be in trouble, do you feel like he's responsible for anything?

But others said neither Trump nor Biden should run for president.

“Can we agree to put them both out to pasture…And not to a pet cemetery,” someone else said, referring to the title of one of King's books.

“Admit it, they are both way too old to run,” another wrote.

Biden and Trump are the heavy favorites to secure the 2024 nominations for the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively, setting up a rematch in 2020 in the November general election. In recent months, polls for this hypothetical matchup have on average shown the two candidates neck and neck with voters.

As he was 78 years old at the time of his inauguration in January 2021, Biden is the oldest person in United States history to serve as president. Throughout his tenure, concerns about his age persisted among voters, who often told pollsters that they felt he was too old to be president and should not seek a second term.

Republican opponents have also tried to position age as a key argument against Biden's presidency, citing some instances in his speeches where he appears to have missed lines or confused terms. Some have even gone so far as to claim that he secretly suffered from senility or dementia.

Biden supporters have refuted those claims, pointing to the president's many accomplishments and highlighting Trump's own age-related struggles. Trump is only four years younger than Biden, and his opponents have cited numerous recent cases of speech difficulties, mispronunciations and confusing names during public speeches and rallies to argue that his cognitive health is worse than that of his Democratic rival.

King joined the Democratic Party in 1970 and was an outspoken critic of Trump even before he was elected president in 2016.

On May 24, 2016, King was one of 450 writers to sign an open letter opposing Trump's candidacy, with the author supporting Hillary Clinton's campaign.

