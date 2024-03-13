Timeline of alleged TSM violations in President Joko Widodo's 2024 election

Written by: Anthony Budiawan Director General of PEPS (Political Economy and Political Studies)

MOST Many people are contesting the results of the 2024 elections because they strongly suspect that there were electoral violations in a structured and systematic manner, with massive impacts (TSM), especially with regard to the presidential election.

Structured election violations can only be committed by the government, i.e. the president, and its structures, from central to regional level, with the help of the KPU and Bawaslu, as well as legal forces and armed as a means of intimidation.

Violations of structured elections must be carried out systematically and planned, and must have a massive impact on a national scale.

It is strongly suspected that the TSM election violations implicate President Joko Widodo as the mastermind behind all these violations. The reasons are as follows.

In late May 2023, President Joko Widodo admitted that he would be a girl in the 2024 general and presidential elections.

President Joko Widodo's statement is very unusual. The president must act neutrally, acting as an arbiter to ensure that the KPU and Bawaslu conduct the general and presidential elections in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

As an arbiter, the president must not worry, nor interfere, nor interfere with power.

It turns out that Joko Widodo's statement is also related to the application for judicial review to the Constitutional Court regarding the minimum age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, filed since April 2023.

The Constitutional Court (MK) then granted the request for judicial review which approved Gibran as a vice-presidential candidate, through MK Decision No. 90 dated October 16, 2023.

The decision of the Constitutional Court, with a whiff of nepotism, also violates the Judiciary Act and violates the Constitution, Article 24C paragraph (5), which

Constitutional judges must be of integrity and impeccable character, be fair, be a statesman who understands the Constitution and state administration, and must not serve as a state official.

It was proven that on November 7, 2023, the MK Honorary Council issued a verdict that Chief Constitutional Justice Anwar Usman committed serious ethical violations during the trial for judicial review of the age limits of candidates for office. presidency and vice-president.

However, the MK Honorary Council, chaired by Jimly Asshiddiqie, also appears to be involved in the conspiracy that paved the way for Gibran to become a vice-presidential candidate. Decisions of the Constitutional Court proven to violate the law and the Constitution are not overturned, even if the trial violates the law and the Constitution.

The KPU then accepted Gibran as Prabowo's running mate on October 25, 2023, which violated KPU regulations and Law No. 7/2017 regarding elections.

This violation was proven during the trial of the DKPP (Honorary Council of Election Organizers), which resulted in a decision that all members of the KPU commissioners violated a serious ethics regarding Gibran's candidacy, as they violated the PKPU and the electoral law.

But once again, Gibran's candidacy was not canceled, even though it violated the law. There is strong suspicion that this is all due to the intervention of Joko Widodo.

On November 19, 2023, Gibran attended the Bersatu village rally in GBK, which was also attended by politicians supporting Prabowo-Gibran. The atmosphere of the meeting was like that of a campaign, although it had not yet started. The village chief said he supported the Prabowo-Gibran couple.

Then, Joko Widodo summoned the village chief to the Palace on December 29, 2023. This is the second time. Previously, Joko Widodo also summoned the village chief to the palace on November 7, 2023.

In less than two months, Joko Widodo met with the village chief twice. What is this? Is the village head so important, who will spearhead TSM election violations throughout Indonesia?

On January 24, 2024, President Joko Widodo made a statement at the Halim Indonesian Air Force Base that the President, along with ASN, may campaign and side with certain couples of candidates.

This statement also highlights that the president's cawe-cawe objective is to side with the candidate couple Prabowo-Gibran, which is followed by partisan policies that benefit him, such as social assistance in rice or direct aid in species.

The next step, in the form of a series of structured and systematic violations, is that the presidential election must last only one round. For this reason, investigative bodies are entitled to form an opinion that Prabowo-Gibran's electability reaches more than 50 percent.

In fact, before Gibran became Prabowo's running mate, Ganjar Pranowo's electability from July to September 2023 has always been higher than Prabowo's with an electability of only about 30 percent.

However, after Gibran became a vice presidential candidate, Prabowo-Gibran's electability was continuously strengthened by survey institutes, reaching 40% in the November-December 2023 survey.

Meanwhile, according to the Kompas Research and Development survey for the period November 29 to December 4, 2023, Prabowo-Gibran's electability is still below 40 percent: only 39.3 percent.

Prabowo-Gibran's electability then began to rise above 50 percent since late January, just two or three weeks before Election Day on February 14, 2024.

The above series of events constitute the basic steps and initial planning for a structured and systematic breach. First, force Gibran to meet the requirements to become a vice-presidential candidate: by violating the law and the constitution. Second, facilitating Gibran's candidacy for vice president: by violating the electoral law and KPU regulations. Third, President Joko Widodo's support for winning a round of the presidential election, by manipulating polls and increasing electability.

To achieve a structured and systematic plan for a first-round presidential election, tools or media for violations (read: fraud) are necessary. There are at least two fraudulent media outlets which must be carried out by the Government and the election organizers, assisted by the authorities.

This will be discussed in the next article: continued in part 2.

(***)