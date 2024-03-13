Trump vows to release Jan. 6 defendants as one of his first acts if elected





Former President Donald Trump said Monday that one of his first acts as president if he wins in November would be to “release” those accused and convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

“My first acts as the next president will be to close the border, BREAK, BABY, BREAK, and free the wrongly imprisoned January 6th hostages!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

This appears to be the first time he has definitively referred to the Jan. 6 release of the defendants as a day one priority.

Sarafina Chitika, a spokeswoman for President Joe Biden's campaign, said in a statement responding to Trump's comments that the former president “has shown he will do whatever it takes to retain power, including excusing and encouraging political violence.

“The American people have not forgotten the violent attack on our Capitol on January 6. They know that Trump is too dangerous to be allowed near the Oval Office again, and they will mobilize to protect our democracy and keep Trump out from the White House in November, Chitika said.

Trump has repeatedly called on Biden to release the Jan. 6 defendants and has suggested he would likely pardon many of them if elected in November. He also regularly refers to defendants as “hostages,” a comparison the White House has called grotesque.

Nearly 500 people were sentenced to incarceration following the January 6, 2021, riot, and prosecutors have obtained more than 950 convictions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, DC. More than 1,350 people have been charged in connection with the attack.

Last year, Trump promised he would pardon a “large portion” of the Jan. 6 defendants, adding that he would do so “very soon.” A president has the power to pardon and commute federal sentences upon taking office.

Trump issued the vow on the same day that a Republican-led House committee investigating the Jan. 6 committee released a report alleging that four Trump White House staffers failed to corroborate a key part of Trump's testimony. former aide Cassidy Hutchinson before committee Jan. 6, 2022.

Trump was indicted in August on allegations related to his actions on January 6. The charges included conspiracy to defraud the country and obstruction of an official proceeding. He pleaded not guilty.

Megan Lebowitz

Vaughn Hillyard and Jake Traylor contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-vows-free-jan-6-defendants-one-first-acts-elected-rcna142894 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos