What is the Prime Minister so afraid of: Congress attacks Narendra Modi on the issue of electoral bonds





Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issuance of electoral bonds. He alleged that the Modi government, through the State Bank of India (SBI), had tried to avoid or delay the disclosure of information on donations received by political parties and their sources. Ramesh's attack on the Center came a day after the SBI, in compliance with the Supreme Court's March 11 order to provide information on the entities that purchased the now scrapped electoral bonds, and on the political parties which received them, provided the Election Commission of India (ECI) with the details of the same. “Since the Supreme Court verdict that declared electoral bonds unconstitutional on February 15, 2024, the Modi government – through the SBI – has constantly tried to stop or delay the revelation of who donated how much 'chanda 'Which political party,' Ramesh said in a lengthy post on X formerly Twitter. “What is the Prime Minister so afraid of and what new scam will the electoral bond data reveal?” He asked. The senior Congress leader further claimed in his message that the BJP received Rs 335 crore in donations from 30 companies on February 20 this year. “On February 20, 2024, it was revealed that the BJP had received a windfall of Rs 335 crore in donations from 30 companies, immediately after they were raided or investigated by the ED, CBI or IT department. Why did these companies donate to the BJP immediately after being raided?'” asked Ramesh. Ramesh further said that he also asked why the BJP accepted Rs 4.9 crore in donations from 4 shell companies designated by SEBI. “Whose black money was being channeled to the BJP through these companies?” he said. Is the BJP intimidating these companies by threatening ED-CBI-IT probes to extort donations from them, he asked. Data provided to the Electoral Commission on electoral bonds purchased and redeemed falls between April 14, 2019 and February 15, 2024. As per the top court's order, the ECI will have to publish these details on its official website by 5 pm on March 15. The SBI sought time till June 30 to disclose the details in a recent plea, which was rejected by the top court. . Further, Ramesh also questioned why the Center was freezing Congress accounts and resorting to 'tax terrorism'. He also alleged that the BJP received undisclosed corporate money worth around Rs 6,000 crore through the electoral bond system, without any restrictions. Ramesh said, “Why is the Modi government so afraid of the Congress party that it has to resort to account freezing and tax terrorism? Why Congress Party bank accounts containing money donated by ordinary Indians were frozen, while Rs 6,000 crore of undisclosed corporate money received by BJP through unconstitutional bond scam used without any restrictions? Is it possible ?

