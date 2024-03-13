India's Modi government rushes to regulate AI ahead of national elections | India Elections 2024 News

New Delhi, India The Indian government has asked technology companies to obtain its explicit approval before publicly launching unreliable or undertested generative AI models or tools. He also warned companies that their AI products should not generate responses that threaten the integrity of the electoral process as the country prepares for a national vote.

The Indian government's efforts to regulate artificial intelligence represent a step back from its earlier stance of a hands-off approach when it informed Parliament in April 2023 that it was not considering any legislation to regulate AI .

The notice was issued last week by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) briefly after Google Gemini faced right-wing backlash for its response to a question: Modi is Is he a fascist?

He responded that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accused of implementing policies that some experts have called fascist, citing his government's suppression of dissent and use of violence against religious minorities.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a junior information technology minister, responded by accusing Google Gemini of violating Indian laws. Sorry, unreliability does not exempt the law, he added. Chandrashekar claimed that Google apologized for the response, saying it was the result of an unreliable algorithm. The company responded by saying it was addressing the issue and working to improve the system.

In the West, big tech companies have often been accused of liberal bias. These allegations of bias have carried over into generative AI products, including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

In India, the government notice has raised fears among AI entrepreneurs that their nascent industry could be stifled by too much regulation. Others fear that with national elections announced soon, the notice could reflect an attempt by the Modi government to choose which AI applications to allow and which to ban, giving it control over online spaces where these tools have of influence.

We feel licensed Raj

The Notice is not automatically binding legislation on businesses. However, non-compliance may result in prosecution under India's Information Technology Act, lawyers told Al Jazeera. This non-binding opinion seems more political posturing than serious decision-making, said Mishi Choudhary, founder of the Software Freedom Law Center in India. We will see much more serious engagement after the elections. This gives us insight into the thinking of policy makers.

Still, the advisory already sends a signal that could prove stifling for innovation, especially in startups, said Harsh Choudhry, co-founder of Sentra World, a Bengaluru-based AI solutions company. If every AI product has to be approved, that also seems an impossible task for the government, he said. They might need another GenAI (generative AI) robot to test these models, he added with a laugh.

Several other generative AI industry leaders also criticized the notice as an example of regulatory overreach. Martin Casado, general partner at US investment firm Andreessen Horowitz, wrote on social media platform X that the move was a travesty, was anti-innovation and anti-public.

Bindu Reddy, CEO of Abacus AI, wrote that with the new advisory, India has just said goodbye to its future!

Amid this backlash, Chandrashekar issued a clarification on only applies to major platforms.

But a cloud of uncertainty remains. The review is full of ambiguous terms like unreliable, untested, [and] Indian Internet. The fact that multiple clarifications were needed to explain the scope, application and intent are telltale signs of rushed work, Mishi Choudhary said. The ministers are competent people but do not have the necessary means to evaluate the models and issue operating authorizations.

Not surprising that [has] evoked the sense of license raj of the 1980s, she added, referring to the bureaucratic system requiring government permits for business activities, in effect until the early 1990s, which stifled economic growth and innovation in India.

At the same time, exemptions from the notice reserved for hand-picked start-ups could lead to problems. They are also vulnerable to producing politically biased responses and hallucinations when AI generates erroneous or fabricated results. As a result, the exemption raises more questions than it answers, Mishi said.

Harsh Choudhry said he believed the government's intention behind the regulations was to hold companies that monetize AI tools accountable for their incorrect answers. But a permit-focused approach may not be the best way to go about it, he added.

The shadows of deepfake

India's decision to regulate AI content will also have geopolitical ramifications, argued Shruti Shreya, senior platform regulation program manager at The Dialogue, a technology policy think tank.

With a rapidly growing internet user base, Indian policies can set a precedent for how other countries, particularly in developing countries, approach AI content regulation and data governance, she declared.

For the Indian government, dealing with AI regulation is a difficult balancing act, analysts said.

Millions of Indians are expected to vote in national elections likely to be held in April and May. With the rise of readily available and often free generative AI tools, India has already become a playground for manipulated media, a scenario that casts a shadow over the integrity of elections. Major Indian political parties continue to deploy deepfakes in their campaigns.

Kamesh Shekar, senior program manager specializing in data governance and AI at think tank The Dialogue, said the recent advisory should also be seen as part of the government's ongoing efforts to now draft regulations complete on generative AI.

Earlier, in November and December 2023, the Indian government asked big tech companies to remove deeply infringing articles within 24 hours of a complaint, label manipulated media and make proactive efforts to combat misinformation, although he did not mention any explicit sanctions for not adhering to the directive.

But Shekar also said a policy where companies must seek government approval before launching a product would hinder innovation. The government could consider setting up a sandbox, a live testing environment, in which AI solutions and participating entities could test the product without large-scale deployment to determine its reliability, he said.

However, not all experts agree with the criticism leveled at the Indian government.

As AI technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, it is often difficult for governments to keep up. At the same time, governments need to step in to regulate, said Hafiz Malik, a professor of computer engineering at the University of Michigan who specializes in detecting deepfakes. Letting businesses regulate themselves would be foolish, he said, adding that the Indian government's advice was a step in the right direction.

Regulations must be put in place by governments, he said, but they must not come at the expense of innovation.

But ultimately, Malik added, what's needed is more public awareness.

Seeing something and believing it is now out of the question, Malik said. If the public is not aware of it, the problem of deepfake cannot be solved. Awareness is the only tool to solve a very complex problem.