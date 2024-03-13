Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates INR 1,06,000 crore railway projects, unveils multi-modal logistics park in Mysuru





The long pending railway projects worth INR 1,06,000 crore including Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) or Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Kadakola near Thandavapura in Nanjangud taluk of Nanjangud district Mysuru, were virtually inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Tuesday. ,Narendra Modi. He also has launched 10 new Vande Bharat trains, including the Mysuru-Dr. MGR Central (Chennai) Vande Bharat Express, and inaugurated 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras at various stations including Mysuru. These centers are expected to provide high-quality generic medicines, surgical equipment and other essential healthcare products at discounted prices, thereby making cost-effective healthcare accessible to rail passengers and the general public. The Prime Minister launched the projects from Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after visiting the operations control center of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) in Ahmedabad. Citing that the project is part of the government's mission to build the nation, the Prime Minister said: In just over two months of 2024, we have inaugurated and laid the foundation of a Rs. 11 lakh construction project crore projects. An event took place this morning in Kadakola to mark the inauguration of the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) or Inland Container Depot (ICD), in the presence of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Shashidhar Mattad, Managing Director of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) (now retired), Vijay Kumar, CONCOR Mysuru Division Director, Senior Divisional Railway Engineer Mysuru Division Ravichandran, CONCOR Zone Manager GayathriAnd K. Srinivas, CONCOR Chennai cluster head. Addressing the gathering, Prathap Simha highlighted the importance of the project, highlighting its potential to strengthen local export industries and meet long-standing demand. The depot has been modeled on the one established in Whitefield, Bengaluru, and is expected to significantly benefit industries in the region. With all customs formalities completed at the depot itself, businesses will no longer need to visit ports for customs duties. Additionally, a dedicated customs office and cold storage facility will soon be established. This streamlined process will also reduce the time required to transport containers to ports, he said. The ICD-MMLP is expected to provide seamless connectivity to major ports like the new Mangalore Port and facilitate efficient rail and road transportation for domestic and export-import movement of goods. Located in the Thandavapura Industrial Area, COCOR has invested over Rs. 112.75 crore in the project, which is spread over 60 acres of land acquired from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board. The MMLP-ICD has three comprehensive platforms and strict security measures, including fire-fighting systems and CCTV monitoring, to ensure operational safety and security. Vijay Kumar, CONCOR Mysuru divisional director, said the facility will soon include a cold storage unit and arrangements for clearance of export and import goods. Currently, industrialists in Mysuru region have to get customs clearance at ports, but with this facility, the process will be easily accessible at their doorstep. The ICD will enable industrialists to transport finished products and raw materials through CONCOR to major ports and cities, enjoying rail connectivity to almost all major cities, towns and ports, including Mangalore Port and Port from Chennai. This initiative will not only improve the region's exports but also streamline the transportation process, thereby reducing the time required to ship containers to ports, Vijay Kumar said. Logistics Insider Magazine: March 2024 Issue (Digital Issue)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.logisticsinsider.in/pm-narendra-modi-virtually-inaugurates-inr-106000-crore-railway-projects-unveils-multi-modal-logistics-park-in-mysuru/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos