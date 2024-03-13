Politics
Southeast Asia is a new front in the Tesla vs. BYD battle
Tesla and BYD have reached dominant heights globally, thanks in part to China, the world's largest electric vehicle market. But with China's growth slowing, the two electric vehicle giants are now looking overseas for more growth opportunities. Tesla, which first sparked a fierce price war in China last year, is now eyeing the neighboring Southeast Asian region as its next opportunity.
Southeast Asia will be a major growth location in the coming years for battery storage amid electric vehicle adoption, wrote Rohan Patel, head of public policy and business development. an X post Tuesday.
The Tesla executive was responding to a user post commemorating the first deliveries of the Tesla Model Y car to the Southeast Asian country of Malaysia.
Malaysia granted Tesla a license to sell in the country last year. The US electric vehicle maker has also established a headquarters, service center and experience center in the Malaysian state of Selangor, and has promised to invest in a network of fast charging stations across the country.
Tesla is also in talks with Thailand, the region's largest car producer and exporter, to build a production plant in the country.
Indonesia is also courting Tesla to establish a base in the country, which holds vast reserves of nickel, a component used in some electric vehicle batteries. Indonesian President Joko Widodo even paid Tesla CEO Elon Musk a personal visit to SpaceX's Texas launch site in 2022.
Yet Tesla could be racing against time to establish itself as a dominant electric vehicle player in Southeast Asia. Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD, which overtook Tesla in battery electric vehicle sales late last year, is also playing a role in this small but fast-growing market.
BYD sold 26% of all electric vehicles in Southeast Asia, compared to 8% for Tesla in the second quarter of last year, according to Reuters citing Counterpoint Research. The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer was the best-selling electric vehicle brand in Thailand, Malaysia And Singapore Last year.
BYD is also expanding its production in Southeast Asia. The manufacturer of electric vehicles innovated on its first Thai automobile factory last March. The factory, which BYD expects to begin operation this year, will have an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, aimed at both domestic and export markets.
BYD is also investing $1.3 billion to build a factory in Indonesia, according to a senior Indonesian government official at a BYD launch event in early January.
