Politics
Chinese author Mo Yan, Nobel laureate, targeted by patriotic trial
Mo Yan's writings won China's first Nobel Prize in Literature, but are they patriotic enough for Xi Jinping's China?
That's the question at the center of a high-profile trial that has sparked debate about nationalism in China in recent weeks.
Patriotic blogger Wu Wanzheng, nicknamed “truth-telling Mao a sentence of up to three years in prison.
Mr Wu claims Mr Mo's books have tarnished the reputation of the ruling Communist Party, “beautified” enemy Japanese soldiers and insulted former revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.
Mr. Wu's lawsuit demands that the author apologize to all Chinese people, the country's martyrs and Mao, and pay damages of 1.5 billion yuan ($316 million) , or 1 yuan for each Chinese.
He also requested that Mr. Mo's books be withdrawn from circulation.
Mr. Mo, whose real name is Guan Moye, won the Nobel Prize in 2012.
He is known for depicting rural life in China and addressing some of the downsides of the country's rapid economic development.
“Literature and art should expose the darkness and injustice of society,” he said in 2005 while accepting an honorary doctorate from a Hong Kong university.
“Aggressive patriotism”
Patriotic campaigns have become more common in recent years in China, as online nationalists attack journalists, writers and other public figures who they say have undermined the country's dignity.
But it is unusual for such a high-profile figure as Mr. Mo to be targeted.
Murong Xuecun, a well-known Chinese writer who lives in exile in Australia, said he saw no evidence that the government supported the targeting of Mr. Mo, but that it had created an environment in which such patriotic attacks were encouraged.
“Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has sparked a wave of 'aggressive patriotism,' including the construction of a cult of personality, obsession with catching spies and anti-Western sentiments,” he said. he declared.
“This trend has prompted people to speak out, educate themselves and each other, targeting those who deviate from dominant ideologies or promote universal values.
“Another important context is that the Nobel Prize is a Western award, and therefore associated with evil. [for some people]”.
Many people have been arrested under the 2018 law and other similar laws, including an investigative journalist who challenged the official number of Chinese casualties in a 2021 border skirmish with India and a former editor-in-chief of a financial magazine who questioned official justifications for China's involvement in the affair. Korean War.
Mr. Murong added that although Mr. Mo was commonly identified as a Nobel laureate, he was also a member of the Communist Party and an authority within the Chinese government system.
In 2011, Mr. Mo became vice president of the state-backed Chinese Writers Association.
After receiving the Nobel Prize a year later, a senior party official praised him as an “outstanding representative” of China's growing economic power and international influence.
“Even someone who supported Xi's regime [like Mr Mo] can be attacked now, it means that no writer is really safe in China,” Mr. Murong said.
Nationalism, a “double-edged sword”
It seems unlikely that Mr. Wu will win the case.
The blogger said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that a Beijing court had rejected his first complaint because he did not provide Mr. Mo's home address.
Now, Mr. Wu has said on Weibo that he is instead trying to take legal action in the public interest.
The Chinese government has not officially commented on the saga, but the state tabloid Global Times published an article on Tuesday citing a recent speech by Mr. Mo, indirectly signaling its support for the author.
Acerbic media commentator and former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, also criticized Mr. Wu, calling his attempt to sue Mr. Mo a “farce” and a “populist” act.
On Weibo, Hu denounced support for the action, calling it “a very alarming trend in online public opinion.”
In return, Mr. Wu threatened to sue Mr. Hu as well.
Yu Tao, a professor of Chinese studies at the University of Western Australia, said the “ultranationalism” represented by individuals like Mr Wu was a “double-edged sword” for the Chinese government.
“On the one hand, it allows the government to mobilize society more effectively. On the other hand, it can become difficult for the government to control.
“For example in 2012, territorial conflicts [with Japan] sparked huge protests in China and some eventually turned into riots. »
Dr. Yu added that ultranationalists do not necessarily support the Chinese Communist Party and might have their own political agenda.
“These people may soon discover that the government cannot meet all their demands,” he said.
“Therefore, I think the Chinese government is also wary of this type of ultranationalist movement.”
Opinions shared online
The controversy has grown in recent weeks on Weibo, with the hashtag #MoYanbeingsued garnering nearly 2 million views as of Tuesday.
But the opinions of Chinese Internet users are divided.
“Mo Yan, your novel Red Sorghum defames heroes and martyrs and glorifies factual evidence of the Japanese army's invasion,” wrote one Weibo user.
“You have sinned against the nation.”
Others condemned the accusers.
“Stay away from those around you who support the prosecution of Mo Yan,” one commenter wrote. “Sooner or later they will turn around and attack every sane person around you.”
“The big picture we can see in this trial is the continued polarization of public opinion in China,” Dr. Yu said.
“There are those who think China should connect with the world and those who think China has been bullied for so long and must stand up to any criticism.
“Polarization is a reaction to global politics between China and the West.”
ABC/AP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-03-13/chinese-nobel-winning-author-targeted-in-patriotic-lawsuit/103580300
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese author Mo Yan, Nobel laureate, targeted by patriotic trial
- US targets members of Al-Ashtar Brigades
- The best street style from the Tokyo Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 shows
- Princess of Wales: Kate apologizes for 'messy' Mother's Day photo | BBC News
- World Kidney Day 2024: Best and worst foods for kidney health | Health
- Southeast Asia is a new front in the Tesla vs. BYD battle
- Expectations for Britain to escape recession due to GDP increase in January | Economic growth (GDP)
- I don't play hockey, but watching the PWHL made me cry
- Snitch appoints Maruthy Ramgandhi as CTO, Retail News, ET Retail
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates INR 1,06,000 crore railway projects, unveils multi-modal logistics park in Mysuru
- Lenny Kravitz gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Sharon Stone reveals identity of Hollywood producer who told her to sleep with co-star Billy Baldwin