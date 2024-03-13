Chinese author Mo Yan, Nobel laureate, targeted by patriotic trial

Mo Yan's writings won China's first Nobel Prize in Literature, but are they patriotic enough for Xi Jinping's China?

That's the question at the center of a high-profile trial that has sparked debate about nationalism in China in recent weeks.

Patriotic blogger Wu Wanzheng, nicknamed “truth-telling Mao a sentence of up to three years in prison.

Mr Wu claims Mr Mo's books have tarnished the reputation of the ruling Communist Party, “beautified” enemy Japanese soldiers and insulted former revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.

Mr. Wu's lawsuit demands that the author apologize to all Chinese people, the country's martyrs and Mao, and pay damages of 1.5 billion yuan ($316 million) , or 1 yuan for each Chinese.

He also requested that Mr. Mo's books be withdrawn from circulation.

Mr. Mo, whose real name is Guan Moye, won the Nobel Prize in 2012.

He is known for depicting rural life in China and addressing some of the downsides of the country's rapid economic development.

“Literature and art should expose the darkness and injustice of society,” he said in 2005 while accepting an honorary doctorate from a Hong Kong university.

“Aggressive patriotism”

Patriotic campaigns have become more common in recent years in China, as online nationalists attack journalists, writers and other public figures who they say have undermined the country's dignity.

But it is unusual for such a high-profile figure as Mr. Mo to be targeted.

Murong Xuecun says Xi Jinping's government has created an environment conducive to patriotic attacks.(Provided)

Murong Xuecun, a well-known Chinese writer who lives in exile in Australia, said he saw no evidence that the government supported the targeting of Mr. Mo, but that it had created an environment in which such patriotic attacks were encouraged.

“Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has sparked a wave of 'aggressive patriotism,' including the construction of a cult of personality, obsession with catching spies and anti-Western sentiments,” he said. he declared.

“This trend has prompted people to speak out, educate themselves and each other, targeting those who deviate from dominant ideologies or promote universal values.

“Another important context is that the Nobel Prize is a Western award, and therefore associated with evil. [for some people]”.

Many people have been arrested under the 2018 law and other similar laws, including an investigative journalist who challenged the official number of Chinese casualties in a 2021 border skirmish with India and a former editor-in-chief of a financial magazine who questioned official justifications for China's involvement in the affair. Korean War.

MoYan is the vice president of the state-backed Chinese Writers Association.(Reuters: Jason Lee)

Mr. Murong added that although Mr. Mo was commonly identified as a Nobel laureate, he was also a member of the Communist Party and an authority within the Chinese government system.

In 2011, Mr. Mo became vice president of the state-backed Chinese Writers Association.

After receiving the Nobel Prize a year later, a senior party official praised him as an “outstanding representative” of China's growing economic power and international influence.

“Even someone who supported Xi's regime [like Mr Mo] can be attacked now, it means that no writer is really safe in China,” Mr. Murong said.

Nationalism, a “double-edged sword”

It seems unlikely that Mr. Wu will win the case.

The blogger said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that a Beijing court had rejected his first complaint because he did not provide Mr. Mo's home address.

Now, Mr. Wu has said on Weibo that he is instead trying to take legal action in the public interest.

The Chinese government has not officially commented on the saga, but the state tabloid Global Times published an article on Tuesday citing a recent speech by Mr. Mo, indirectly signaling its support for the author.

Acerbic media commentator and former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, also criticized Mr. Wu, calling his attempt to sue Mr. Mo a “farce” and a “populist” act.

On Weibo, Hu denounced support for the action, calling it “a very alarming trend in online public opinion.”

In return, Mr. Wu threatened to sue Mr. Hu as well.

Yu Tao says the Chinese government is also wary of ultranationalism.(ABC News: Kate Leaver)

Yu Tao, a professor of Chinese studies at the University of Western Australia, said the “ultranationalism” represented by individuals like Mr Wu was a “double-edged sword” for the Chinese government.

“On the one hand, it allows the government to mobilize society more effectively. On the other hand, it can become difficult for the government to control.

“For example in 2012, territorial conflicts [with Japan] sparked huge protests in China and some eventually turned into riots. »

Dr. Yu added that ultranationalists do not necessarily support the Chinese Communist Party and might have their own political agenda.

“These people may soon discover that the government cannot meet all their demands,” he said.

“Therefore, I think the Chinese government is also wary of this type of ultranationalist movement.”

Opinions shared online

The controversy has grown in recent weeks on Weibo, with the hashtag #MoYanbeingsued garnering nearly 2 million views as of Tuesday.

But the opinions of Chinese Internet users are divided.

“Mo Yan, your novel Red Sorghum defames heroes and martyrs and glorifies factual evidence of the Japanese army's invasion,” wrote one Weibo user.

“You have sinned against the nation.”

Others condemned the accusers.

“Stay away from those around you who support the prosecution of Mo Yan,” one commenter wrote. “Sooner or later they will turn around and attack every sane person around you.”

“The big picture we can see in this trial is the continued polarization of public opinion in China,” Dr. Yu said.

“There are those who think China should connect with the world and those who think China has been bullied for so long and must stand up to any criticism.

“Polarization is a reaction to global politics between China and the West.”

ABC/AP