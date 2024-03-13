Biden, Trump Win 2024 Presidential Nominations, CBS News Says





President Biden and former President Donald Trump are heading toward a November election rematch following their primary victory Tuesday night.

CBS News estimates that former President Donald Trump will be the presumptive Republican nominee for 2024 after his victory in Washington, gathering the 1,125 delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination. He also won today's primaries in Georgia and Mississippi, according to CBS News.

In a video posted to social media by the Trump campaign, Trump called it a “great victory day” but said, “We're not going to take the time to celebrate.” We will celebrate it in eight months, when the elections are over. “

President Biden clinched the Democratic Party's nomination earlier Tuesday. He scored victories in Washington, Georgia and Mississippi, according to CBS News.

With these victories and the nominations settled, this will now be one of the longest general election campaigns in modern history. There are 238 days left until November 5, presidential election day.

“Four years ago, I ran for president because I believed we were engaged in a battle for the soul of this nation,” Mr. Biden said in a statement released Tuesday evening by his campaign. “Thanks to the American people, we won this battle, and now I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have once again trusted me to lead our party – and our country – at a time when the threat posed by Trump is greater than ever.”

Trump's path to the inauguration

It has been an unconventional journey to nominate Trump, who is the first former president in history to be indicted on criminal charges.

Trump held a sizable polling lead over all of his primary challengers since launching his re-election campaign in November 2022. And those polls weren't even close: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis managed to close in on Trump at 15 points in a Fox News. poll released in February 2023, well before DeSantis actually entered the race.

Then, Trump was indicted in four separate criminal proceedings – facing a total of 91 counts. With each indictment, Trump saw an increase in his primary poll numbers and was able to raise millions from perceived efforts to unfairly target the former president.

With a larger war chest and a commanding lead in the polls, Trump had the courage to ignore his main rivals – declaring the primaries over before they actually began. He refused to participate in any of the Republican National Committee-sanctioned debates or sign a pledge to support the party's eventual nominee.

Trump also rarely appeared on the campaign trail. The former president only campaigned in Iowa 26 times this cycle, compared to Gov. DeSantis who visited all 99 counties in the Hawkeye State.

Ultimately, Trump won the Iowa caucus by the largest margin of any Republican ever, crushing his rivals by winning 51% of Iowa caucus attendees.

The former president won all but two primaries in his path. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the last Republican to take on Trump before dropping out the day after Super Tuesday, won only two Republican primaries, in Vermont and Washington, DC.

Now Trump is officially turning his attention to Mr. Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020 by flipping key battleground states Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona.

Polls currently show Trump leading Mr. Biden in a head-to-head matchup. A CBS News poll released earlier in March shows Trump with the largest lead yet, beating Mr. Biden 52% to 48% among likely voters.

Biden's re-election campaign is underway

Winning the Democratic nomination was more of a formality for Mr. Biden.

The incumbent faced two longtime adversaries, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and author Marianne Williamson, but has overwhelmingly won every Democratic primary and caucuse so far (except in American Samoa, where he split delegates with venture capitalist Jason Palmer, although Palmer won more than the 91 votes cast).

A movement to vote “no strings attached” on some ballots in some states to protest Mr. Biden's response to the war between Israel and Hamas was the second largest vote-getter in some states (Michigan, Minnesota , North Carolina, Hawaii), but with a wide gap. between the president and this option.

Mr Biden's path to 1,968 delegates also began with an adjusted schedule he called for in 2022 – with South Carolina taking first place, followed by Nevada and Michigan.

With its “first in the land” law, New Hampshire was technically the first state to hold a Democratic nomination race. Even though the president's name was not on the ballot and no delegates were awarded, due to the state's violation of the new DNC rules, Mr. Biden still won with one vote writing.

Following his State of the Union address last Thursday, the president and his campaign shifted into general election mode.

He has stepped up his travel to battleground states, with trips to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan planned so far this month. Vice President Kamala Harris was in Arizona and Nevada this weekend.

The campaign announced a $30 million ad buy over the next six weeks, with the first ad seeking to address concerns about the president's age, 81. The campaign aims to open 100 new offices in battleground states and hire 350 new employees this month. .

The campaign's shift to general election mode is underscored by a significant financial advantage for Mr. Biden, with more than $130 million in cash available according to campaign finance records in combination with the DNC, nearly doubling the treasury. Mr. Trump's war campaign.

But the incumbent president is still locked in a tight battle with his 2020 opponent, according to state and national polls — in part because of the waning enthusiasm of his winning Democratic coalition in 2020.

Mr. Biden has already begun putting his contrasts with Trump at the forefront of his campaign. He frequently referred to “my predecessor” in his State of the Union address and continued to criticize Trump throughout the election campaign.

“Donald Trump has a different constituency. This is the guy launching his general election campaign with Marjorie Taylor Greene. That can tell you a lot about a person he keeps company with,” Mr. Biden said while campaigning . event in Atlanta on Saturday.

